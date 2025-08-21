MetaMask Unveils MetaMask Stablecoin (mUSD)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 22:42
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1266-2.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021463-0.40%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01908-1.03%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158--%

MetaMask, a self-custodial crypto wallet platform, has launched a native stablecoin, namely MetaMask USD (mUSD). The firm is now the first self-custodial wallet provider to create its stablecoin, a milestone that highlights growing competition for dollar-pegged assets.

MetaMask Announces New Stablecoin mUSD

As shared in an announcement, blockchain wallet platform MetaMask is set to launch its own stablecoin, which will be issued by Bridge, a Stripe company, and powered by M0’s decentralized stablecoin infrastructure. The mUSD stablecoin will debut on Ethereum and Linea (AN EVM-equivalent L2 by Consensys). 

This move follows the passage of the GENIUS Act last month, which regulates the stablecoin industry. MetaMask said the stablecoin will be deeply integrated into its wallet, enabling seamless onramps, swaps, transfers, and bridging across multiple blockchains. Borrowing from the likes of USDT and USDC, mUSD will serve as a neutral, highly liquid asset backed by highly liquid dollar-equivalent assets on a 1:1 basis. 

By year’s end, MetaMask aims to ensure that mUSD holders will be able to spend their tokens via the MetaMask Card at millions of Mastercard merchants worldwide. This will help unlock a range of upcoming product integrations and user benefits. 

Furthermore, Gal Eldar – the Product Lead at MetaMask – framed the launch as a breakthrough for self-custody adoption, as noted in the official announcement. Eldar said, 

Stablecoin Adoption Continues to Rise 

MetaMask’s mUSD launch comes as the stablecoin market continues to expand, with total capitalization surpassing $278.21 billion, according to DefiLlama. With this launch, the crypto wallet platform aims to compete with well-established stablecoins like the USDT, with 60% market share, as well as Circle’s USDC, which comes in second in market share. 

Source: DefiLlama | Stablecoin Market Cap

Regulators are also taking a greater interest in the stablecoin sector. The passage of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. created the first federal framework for payment stablecoins, giving issuers clearer rules. The Federal Reserve also recently noted that stablecoins could enhance payment system efficiency by reducing settlement risks and costs, as reported by CoinGape. 

Outside the U.S., governments are exploring their initiatives. China is reportedly weighing a yuan-backed stablecoin, as reported earlier. This highlights the broader race among nations and platforms to capture a share of the market. 

MetaMask’s entry into the stablecoin sector shows that the market is now not a sole domain of exchanges and fintech firms. Wallet-native stablecoins like the mUSD could also shift how people hold and spend in Web3 and beyond. 

coingapecoingape

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/joseph-lubins-metamask-unveils-musd-as-stablecoin-market-heats-up/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.418-5.30%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02065-4.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

BitcoinWorld Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership Exciting news from the world of blockchain! Optimism (OP), a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, recently announced a groundbreaking Optimism Flashbots partnership. This collaboration is set to bring lightning-fast, verifiable sequencing to the Superchain and the broader OP Stack ecosystem. For users and developers alike, this means a significant leap towards quicker transaction confirmations and a noticeably smoother overall experience on Optimism-powered networks. What Does the Optimism Flashbots Partnership Mean for the Superchain? The core of this exciting development lies in enhancing how transactions are ordered and processed on Optimism’s network. Flashbots, a highly respected name in the blockchain space, provides open, production-grade infrastructure that currently powers over 90% of all Ethereum blocks. This impressive track record highlights their expertise in secure and efficient transaction ordering. Now, the very same cutting-edge technology will be integrated directly into the OP Stack sequencing process. This integration aims to deliver several key advantages, transforming the user experience and developer capabilities: Faster Confirmations: Transactions will be processed and finalized much more rapidly, significantly reducing waiting times for users and improving application responsiveness. Enhanced Verifiability: The sequencing process becomes more transparent and auditable, increasing trust and security for all network participants. Smoother User Experience: Reduced latency and improved reliability translate directly into a more pleasant and seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and services built on Optimism. Robust Infrastructure: Leveraging Flashbots’ battle-tested technology provides a solid, resilient foundation for the Superchain’s future growth and stability, ensuring the network can handle increasing demand. Essentially, the Optimism Flashbots partnership is about optimizing the very backbone of the network to handle more activity with greater efficiency and integrity. It’s a strategic move to future-proof the ecosystem. Unlocking Speed and Reliability: How Will Users Benefit? Think about your daily online interactions. We expect instant responses, whether sending a message, streaming content, or making a purchase. In the blockchain world, transaction speed and reliability directly impact usability and adoption. With this strategic partnership, users on Optimism-based chains can anticipate a significant improvement in their daily interactions with dApps, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Moreover, developers building on the OP Stack will find it easier to create applications that require high throughput and predictable transaction finality. This move also reinforces Optimism’s commitment to decentralization and resilience, as it adopts a proven, open-source solution for a critical network function. Flashbots’ expertise in managing transaction ordering, particularly in mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) concerns, means a fairer and more predictable environment for all users. The shared sequencer, a key component of the Superchain vision, will benefit immensely from Flashbots’ expertise. This collaboration is not just about raw speed; it’s also about creating a more fair and efficient transaction environment, minimizing potential negative impacts on user costs and experience. The Optimism Flashbots partnership truly elevates the operational standards of the Superchain. Building the Future: The Broader Impact of this Optimism Flashbots Partnership The Superchain vision aims to create a unified network of chains built on the OP Stack, all sharing security and communication. The integration of Flashbots’ sequencing technology is a crucial step towards realizing this ambitious goal. It ensures that as more chains join the Superchain, the underlying infrastructure can scale efficiently while maintaining high standards of performance and security across the entire ecosystem. This move highlights Optimism’s proactive approach to adopting best-in-class solutions to improve its ecosystem. By partnering with a leader like Flashbots, Optimism strengthens its position as a preferred Layer 2 for developers and users seeking a high-performance, secure, and user-friendly blockchain experience. The long-term implications include fostering a more vibrant and accessible decentralized application landscape, driving innovation and broader adoption of blockchain technology. The collaboration also sets a precedent for how Layer 2 solutions can work with specialized infrastructure providers to enhance core functionalities, moving towards a more robust and decentralized future for the entire Web3 space. In conclusion, the Optimism Flashbots partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Superchain and the wider Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises to deliver a truly superior blockchain experience, characterized by unparalleled speed, enhanced verifiability, and robust infrastructure. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how scaling solutions can leverage specialized protocols to achieve their ambitious goals, ultimately benefiting every participant in the network and paving the way for a more efficient decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of the Optimism Flashbots partnership? A1: The primary goal is to bring fast, verifiable sequencing to Optimism’s Superchain and OP Stack, leading to quicker transaction confirmations and a smoother user experience. Q2: How does Flashbots contribute to this partnership? A2: Flashbots provides its proven, open, production-grade infrastructure, which currently powers over 90% of Ethereum blocks, to handle transaction sequencing for Optimism’s ecosystem. Q3: What benefits will users see from this collaboration? A3: Users can expect significantly faster transaction finality, enhanced security through verifiability, and an overall smoother and more reliable experience when interacting with dApps on Optimism-based chains. Q4: How does this partnership impact the Superchain vision? A4: It’s a crucial step towards realizing the Superchain’s goal of a unified network of OP Stack chains, ensuring scalable, high-performance, and secure infrastructure as the ecosystem grows. Q5: Does this partnership address MEV concerns? A5: Yes, Flashbots’ expertise in transaction ordering includes mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) exploitation, contributing to a fairer and more predictable environment for users. Did you find this article insightful? Share this exciting news about the Optimism Flashbots partnership with your network on social media and help spread the word about the future of blockchain scaling! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01918-0.67%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004891+1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043-0.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 22:05
Share
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2393-2.68%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04726-0.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season