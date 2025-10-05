ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
MetaMask plans to launch a major on-chain rewards program, distributing over $30 million in LINEA (LINEA) tokens during Season 1.MetaMask plans to launch a major on-chain rewards program, distributing over $30 million in LINEA (LINEA) tokens during Season 1.

MetaMask unveils rewards program, $30m in LINEA for users

By: Crypto.news
2025/10/05 21:31
LINEA
LINEA$0.01119-14.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.09861-3.88%

MetaMask plans to launch a major on-chain rewards program within the next few weeks, distributing over $30 million in LINEA (LINEA) tokens during Season 1.

Summary
  • The move signals MetaMask’s push to deepen user engagement ahead of a potential token launch, as major Web3 platforms race to reward loyal users and solidify community ecosystems.
  • By combining on-chain incentives with a forthcoming token narrative, MetaMask is positioning itself at the center of the next wave of decentralized user growth.

One of the largest on-chain rewards programs ever

The Consensys-owned Web3 wallet described the initiative as “one of the largest on-chain rewards programs ever built,” designed to regularly give back to its community.

The program will feature referral bonuses, mUSD stablecoin incentives, partner rewards, and token access. Long-time MetaMask users will receive special perks, tying into the future MetaMask token teased by Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin in September.

MetaMask clarified that earlier leaks about the program’s details did not reflect its actual launch parameters. The platform is tailoring incentives to different user groups, with a focus on veteran supporters.

LINEA tokens will serve as the main reward for Season 1. Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network also incubated by Consensys, launched its native token in September through a 9.4 billion token airdrop.

The program also integrates MetaMask’s new mUSD stablecoin, issued by Stripe-owned Bridge, which launched on Ethereum and Linea but does not offer yield-bearing features.

Questions remain about geographic eligibility and anti-Sybil measures to prevent abuse through multiple accounts.

The announcement drew mixed reactions on X. Crypto streamer Gainzy responded sarcastically, writing, “[T]his will go over well and no one will be disgusted and insult you.”

The skepticism highlights broader concerns that token and rewards programs often favor insiders over regular community members.

MetaMask’s insistence that the initiative isn’t a “farming play” appears aimed at easing those fears. The link to a potential MASK token has also fueled speculation about how participation might influence future token allocations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004948-4.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1685-3.65%
MANTRA
OM$0.09259-4.65%
OP
OP$0.3586-5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002898-6.87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,861.10
$103,861.10$103,861.10

-1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,509.13
$3,509.13$3,509.13

-2.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.71
$161.71$161.71

-3.01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2700
$2.2700$2.2700

-2.44%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16413
$0.16413$0.16413

-1.69%