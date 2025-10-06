MetaMask Will Give Away $30M in LINEA Tokens as Part of New Reward Program

MetaMask will give away $30 million in LINEA tokens.

The crypto wallet is also launching MetaMask Rewards, the “largest on-chain rewards program.”

Earlier, the company announced the launch of the mUSD stablecoin and the preparation of the upcoming MASK token.

The MetaMask crypto wallet team has announced the launch of the MetaMask Rewards program, which will provide users with more than $30 million in LINEA tokens.

According to the company’s representatives, the initiative “is not a farming play,” but part of a long-term strategy to develop the ecosystem and prepare for the issuance of its own MetaMask token.

MetaMask has officially confirmed:

According to the team, MetaMask Rewards Season 1 will be one of the largest on-chain programs in the crypto industry. It will include referral bonuses, mUSD incentives, exclusive affiliate rewards, and access to new tokens.

MetaMask also emphasized that the initiative aims to “be a genuine method of regularly giving back to our community,” and that long-time users of the wallet will receive special benefits.

The program is expected to be fully launched in the coming weeks.

The announcement of MetaMask Rewards follows a series of strategic steps taken by the company. In particular, in September 2025, MetaMask launched its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), which operates on the Ethereum and Linea networks. Its issuer is Bridge, and short-term US Treasury bonds back it.

In addition, Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin confirmed that they are preparing to issue the MASK token, which should be a step towards the decentralization of MetaMask, while the Linea project and its token have become an example for a similar process.