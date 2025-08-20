MetaMask x TRON: A New Era for Web3 Access

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:19
Threshold
T$0.01581-3.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.05071+0.37%
SUN
SUN$0.022965-1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-1.51%
Decentralized USD
USDD$0.9997+0.01%
ERA
ERA$0.8382-6.11%

TRON DAO just made a big move. The community-led organization announced a partnership with MetaMask. The result? TRON will be natively integrated into the world’s most popular self-custodial wallet.

This isn’t small. It changes how millions of MetaMask users connect with TRON’s ecosystem. And it fits perfectly with TRON’s mission to make blockchain simple, fast, and open to everyone.

What it means for TRON and many more

First, global access. TRON already dominates in Asia. It has strong presence in South America, Africa, and Europe. Now, MetaMask users everywhere can access TRON without needing a new wallet. One wallet. One interface. No walls left standing.

Second, smooth experience. TRON’s blockchain is quick, over 2,000 transactions per second. Fees? Less than a cent. That means MetaMask users can now explore TRON’s major dApps like JustLend DAO and SunSwap without worrying about gas. Everything in one place.

Third, stablecoin power. TRON is the biggest stablecoin network in the world. More than $82B worth of USDT circulates on TRON. That’s unmatched. With MetaMask in the mix, that stablecoin liquidity is now easier to reach than ever.

How it’s done

This isn’t a bridge. It isn’t a pegged TRX token. TRON’s team worked directly with MetaMask to build native integration. That means users will manage TRX, stake, and move assets right inside the MetaMask interface. It’s clean. It’s secure. It’s real Web3 infrastructure.

Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi from MetaMask put it simply:

  • “This connects ecosystems and opens doors.”

Justin Sun, founder of TRON, was equally direct:

  • “With stablecoin growth, TRON’s speed and low fees make this a big Web3 step.”

The numbers

TRON is not just another chain. Its stats prove it:

  • 326M+ accounts created.
  • 11.2B+ transactions processed.
  • $26B+ TVL locked across its ecosystem.

Now add MetaMask’s massive global user base. The linkup positions TRON to lead Web3 adoption at scale.

Why TRON and MetaMask Move Matters

For everyday users, this integration removes friction. You don’t need to swap wallets, learn new UIs, or trust random bridges. TRON just shows up inside MetaMask.

For DeFi, it adds liquidity and stability. With $82B+ USDT already on TRON, MetaMask becomes a gateway to the largest stablecoin pool in the world. That’s fuel for lending, swapping, staking, and payments.

For builders, it expands reach. dApps like JustLend DAO and SunSwap instantly become more visible to MetaMask’s millions of users. More liquidity. More activity. More growth.

And for the industry, it’s a statement. A major network and the most used wallet are working directly together. That signals a shift away from patchwork bridges and toward real, native connections between ecosystems.

TRON’s Bigger Picture

TRON’s growth has been steady. It already ranks among the most used blockchains globally. CoinMarketCap data puts TRX consistently in the top-20 assets by market cap, with daily trading volume in the billions. The chain has become the backbone of stablecoin settlements worldwide.

Now, with MetaMask in play, that backbone becomes even stronger. Millions of users who already trust MetaMask for Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain can add TRON to their list. The friction is gone.

This matters for Web3 adoption. Stablecoins are the bridge between traditional finance and crypto. TRON is their home. And now MetaMask is the key that opens the door.

Final word

TRON and MetaMask just made Web3 simpler. One of the fastest blockchains with the deepest stablecoin liquidity now sits inside the wallet that millions already use.

No walls. No bridges. Just native access.

The numbers don’t lie.

  • 326M+ accounts.
  • 11.2B+ transactions.
  • $26B locked.
  • $82B USDT circulating.

This is scale. And this partnership sets TRON up to dominate the next wave of Web3.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/metamask-x-tron-a-new-era-for-web3-access/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular