MetaMask’s $30M Rewards Program Set to Distribute LINEA Tokens

TLDR

MetaMask’s rewards program will distribute over $30M in LINEA tokens to active users.

The rewards will target long-term MetaMask users with a focus on on-chain activity.

long-term LINEA, the native token of Consensys’ Layer 2 network, will play a key role in rewards.

MetaMask’s program hints at further incentives tied to its upcoming token launch.

MetaMask has announced a new rewards program set to launch soon, aiming to distribute over $30 million worth of LINEA tokens during its first season. This initiative is part of MetaMask’s broader strategy to engage its user base and integrate deeper into the growing ecosystem built by Consensys, its parent company. The rewards will target users based on their on-chain activity and long-term participation within the MetaMask wallet ecosystem.

MetaMask’s program is designed to offer more than just token rewards. It will include referral bonuses, mUSD incentives, and access to exclusive partner rewards. The initiative is expected to have meaningful ties to MetaMask’s planned MASK token, further integrating users into its expanding ecosystem. Although MetaMask has not provided full details, the announcement suggests that long-time users will be among the primary beneficiaries of this new rewards program.

Program Structure and LINEA Token Allocation

MetaMask has confirmed that the main reward in this season will be the LINEA token, the native asset of Linea, an Ethereum Layer 2 network incubated by Consensys. Linea’s zkEVM-powered network was launched in September 2025, and its tokens are expected to be distributed in a series of rewards based on user activity. Those who have been using MetaMask for a longer period and have significant on-chain histories will likely receive a larger portion of these tokens.

Joseph Lubin, the co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, clarified that the program is not aimed at token farming, emphasizing that it represents a long-term initiative to reward loyal users. “This is a genuine method of regularly giving back to our community,” Lubin stated. The focus of the program is on providing value to users who have been active in the MetaMask ecosystem, rather than just attracting new participants.

MetaMask’s Ecosystem and Future Token Launch

This new rewards program aligns with Consensys’ broader vision of creating a token-powered ecosystem. Along with the LINEA token, the rewards initiative is linked to other upcoming developments within the Consensys network, including the DIN (Decentralized Infrastructure Network) and Infura’s decentralized projects. These initiatives are expected to carry their own token incentives in the future, as Consensys continues to expand its infrastructure.

Lubin has hinted that the rewards program could be a prelude to MetaMask’s own token generation event (TGE). The MetaMask native token, known as MASK, has been speculated to be part of the platform’s decentralized features. However, specifics about its launch remain unclear. The rewards rollout is expected to boost MetaMask’s standing within the Ethereum ecosystem and could mark a turning point for Web3 wallets in general, moving them beyond simple storage tools to active participation in decentralized economies.

Impact on MetaMask Users

The introduction of the rewards program signifies a shift in how MetaMask engages with its users. With over 30 million active users, the program presents an opportunity to expand its role as a key player in the Ethereum ecosystem. Active participation in the rewards program will not only offer financial incentives but also serve as a stepping stone toward future features and benefits tied to MetaMask’s growing ecosystem.

This rewards initiative is expected to strengthen MetaMask’s position in the market and could attract more users to the platform, especially with the promise of future rewards tied to ongoing participation and loyalty. It remains to be seen how this program will evolve, but for now, it signals an exciting phase for both MetaMask and its users in the rapidly developing Web3 space.

