Metaplanet (3350.T) Stock: Dips 4.32% Amid Bold 1,009 Bitcoin Acquisition

Metaplanet opened the week with a sharp drop in share price, falling 4.32% to ¥841.
Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T)
The decline followed its announcement of another significant Bitcoin acquisition. While the company expanded its digital asset treasury, the market responded with evident caution.
The company purchased 1,009 Bitcoin at an average cost of ¥16.33 million per coin. This latest move brings Metaplanet’s total holdings to 20,000 Bitcoin, acquired for a cumulative ¥302.31 billion. Despite the decline in stock price, the firm’s Bitcoin-centered strategy continues to expand aggressively.
Metaplanet made Bitcoin Treasury Operations an official business line in December 2024. Since then, it has utilized capital markets and income to fund crypto acquisitions. The strategy aims to increase shareholder value through Bitcoin accumulation per share.
From July to September 2025, Metaplanet reported a BTC Yield of 30.7%, following earlier gains in four consecutive quarters. The company’s yield rose as high as 309.8% between October and December 2024, the strongest quarterly figure so far. It later posted 129.4% in Q2 2025 and 95.6% in Q1 2025.
BTC Yield reflects the growth in Bitcoin per share after adjusting for share dilution. Metaplanet uses this key metric to measure the effectiveness of its crypto acquisition efforts. As the yield fluctuates, it indicates both market conditions and internal financial activity.
BTC Gain isolates the increase in Bitcoin attributable solely to Treasury Operations. BTC ¥ Gain converts this figure into yen using the period-end price. These metrics allow the company to quantify and communicate financial performance in both Bitcoin and yen terms.
On June 30, 2025, Metaplanet issued ¥30 billion in ordinary bonds to EVO FUND. Just four days later, it began early redemptions totaling ¥6 billion, followed by ¥6.75 billion more on July 14. Additional redemptions in August further reduced the bond principal by ¥8.25 billion.
The redemptions were funded by stock acquisition rights exercised between July and August 2025. Over 70 million new shares were issued across multiple tranches during this period. These proceeds allowed the company to meet bond obligations while continuing to acquire Bitcoin.
Metaplanet’s financing strategy uses equity and debt instruments to sustain crypto treasury growth. The company regularly adjusts capital structure to fund digital asset purchases. It views these actions as integral to its long-term Bitcoin-focused business model.
As of September 1, 2025, Metaplanet officially holds 20,000 Bitcoin across its Treasury Operations. The average acquisition cost stands at ¥15.12 million per Bitcoin. Total investment in these holdings now exceeds ¥302.31 billion.
Metaplanet reports all purchases net of fees and includes costs across different acquisition periods. The company has emphasized transparency in its BTC disclosures, aligning with shareholder interests. It continues to report gains in Bitcoin per share despite market fluctuations.
These holdings solidify Metaplanet’s status as a leading Bitcoin treasury in Japan’s corporate sector. It maintains a strategic focus on long-term accumulation rather than short-term trading. This direction aligns with its broader financial strategy and operational shift.
