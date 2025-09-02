Metaplanet achieves 20,000 BTC milestone amid shareholder-approved $2.8B treasury growth plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 04:02

Metaplanet acquired 1,009 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $112 million, bringing the Japanese firm’s total holdings to 20,000 BTC amid shareholder approval for an ambitious plan to add $2.8 billion worth of Bitcoin to its treasury through 2027.

The Tokyo-listed company announced the purchase on Sept. 1, paying an average price of 16.3 million yen ($110,720) per Bitcoin. The capital expansion strategy was voted on during Metaplanet’s Extraordinary General Meeting.

The acquisition pushes Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury value to over $2.1 billion, cementing its position as Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. In addition, it makes the company the sixth-largest BTC holder globally, surpassing Riot Platforms.

EGM approves multi-billion dollar strategy

During the shareholder meeting, CEO Simon Gerovich outlined the company’s plan to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

The strategy involves issuing up to 555 million preferred shares, which could raise ¥555 billion ($3.8 billion), specifically for Bitcoin purchases.

Eric Trump attended the meeting as a strategic advisor to Metaplanet, participating in a fireside chat with Gerovich. Trump praised the CEO’s leadership, stating that Gerovich represents “one of the most honest people I’ve ever met in my entire life” and calling the combination of strong leadership and Bitcoin “a winning combination.”

Gerovich then asked the over 3,000 attendees whether they would approve amending the company’s articles of incorporation to enable the issuance of preferred shares, to which they consented.

Two classes of shares

The approved preferred shares plan includes two classes of perpetual equity offerings. Class A shares will provide a 5% yield, designed to compete with traditional fixed-income products.

Meanwhile, Class B shares carry a higher risk but include conversion options into common stock.

Gerovich highlighted Japan’s unique position for Bitcoin-backed financing, noting that the country’s lowest interest rates among G7 nations represent “our hidden superpower.”

The preferred shares are capped at 25% of the firm’s Bitcoin net asset value.

The acquisition comes as Metaplanet reported profits for the second quarter reaching 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million), representing a 41% quarter-on-quarter increase.

The company’s Bitcoin income generation business, primarily through the sale of put options, contributed 1.9 billion yen ($12.9 million) in sales revenue during the quarter.

Metaplanet was recently upgraded to mid-cap status in FTSE Russell’s September review, earning inclusion in both the FTSE Japan Index and FTSE All-World Index.

The plan to reach 210,000 BTC in its treasury would place Metaplanet alongside Strategy on the list of companies holding at least 1% of Bitcoin’s supply.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/metaplanet-achieves-20000-btc-milestone-amid-shareholder-approved-2-8b-treasury-growth-plan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
