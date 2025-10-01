ExchangeDEX+
Metaplanet Acquires Additional 5,268 BTC, Total Holdings Reach 30,823 BTC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:25
Key Points:

  • Metaplanet now holds 30,823 BTC, joining MicroStrategy among top corporate Bitcoin holders globally.
  • The company plans to scale its Bitcoin platform and expand into banking and cash flow businesses.
  • Shares closed at JPY 516, down 10.26%, yet analysts maintain confidence in long-term Bitcoin income growth.

Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin reserves with the purchase of 5,268 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. This milestone cements its position among the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders, alongside firms like MicroStrategy.

The company’s accumulation strategy accelerated throughout 2024 and 2025, reflecting a structured approach to long-term digital asset growth. In October 2024, it held only 748 BTC, but by December that year, its reserves grew to 1,761 BTC.

Rapid acquisitions defined 2025, including 2,391 BTC in March, 5,555 BTC in May, and 11,111 BTC in June. By the end of June, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings surpassed 13,350 BTC, worth more than 191 billion yen.

The latest acquisition builds on this momentum and takes the company beyond its previously stated 30,000 BTC goal for the year. At current prices, these holdings represent hundreds of billions of yen and underscore a strong conviction in Bitcoin.

Strategic Expansion and Market Response

Metaplanet has also launched the second phase of its Bitcoin strategy, focusing on scaling its platform and expanding into complementary businesses. Plans include using Bitcoin as collateral to acquire cash flow assets, such as Japanese digital banks.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of JPY 2.438 billion, a 115.7% increase from the previous quarter, driven by Bitcoin income generation. Capital Group recently became Metaplanet’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake worth nearly $500 million.

Additionally, new subsidiaries have been established, including Metaplanet Income Corp. in the US and Bitcoin Japan Inc. in Japan. These entities will handle Bitcoin derivatives, trading, community engagement, and media operations.

Despite strong growth, Metaplanet’s shares closed at JPY 516 on October 1, down 10.26% from the previous session. The company’s market capitalisation stands at JPY 588.74 billion, with a P/E ratio of 59.74, reflecting high growth expectations.

The stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year, reaching highs of JPY 1,930 and lows of JPY 90. Analysts maintain a positive outlook, citing the company’s ability to generate income through derivative strategies as a key advantage.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/metaplanet-acquires-additional-5268-btc/

