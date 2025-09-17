Metaplanet Acquires Bitcoin.jp, Launches Subsidiaries in Japan and US

Key Points: Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-focused operations expand with a new acquisition and subsidiaries.

Key takeaway: Establishes Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. for digital currency events and services.

Anticipates positive market impact, boosting Bitcoin’s presence in the Asian markets.

Metaplanet announced the acquisition of “Bitcoin.jp” on September 17, 2025, establishing Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. and Metaplanet Income Corp. to expand their Bitcoin-related operations.

This move is likely to enhance Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy, increasing its market influence and operational transparency in the global Bitcoin ecosystem.

Metaplanet Strengthens Bitcoin Ecosystem with New Subsidiaries

Metaplanet, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency market, announced the purchase of the domain “Bitcoin.jp” and the launch of two subsidiaries in Japan and the US to bolster its Bitcoin operations on September 17th.

The acquisition and business expansion signify Metaplanet’s dedication to enhancing operational transparency and profitability within its Bitcoin-oriented ventures. The focus includes developing Bitcoin.jp, Bitcoin Magazine Japan, and planning the Bitcoin Japan Conference.

Market observers note the company’s aggressive expansion, with CEO Simon Gerovich emphasizing opportunities in the global Bitcoin market. The company continues to position itself as a major Bitcoin holder in Asia, following a trajectory likened to MicroStrategy’s in Western sectors.

Bitcoin Prices Surge Amid Metaplanet’s APAC Strategy

Did you know? In a move reminiscent of MicroStrategy’s influence in the West, Metaplanet aims to increase Bitcoin’s institutional adoption and market credibility across Asia.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current market cap stands at approximately $2.33 trillion with a 57.48% dominance. It saw a 1.09% increase over 24 hours, and its value has shifted by 11.80% over the past 90 days. The price is $117,139.07 with 19,922,093 BTC in circulation.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team highlight that Metaplanet’s expansion may catalyze further institutional interest, particularly enhancing Bitcoin’s appeal in APAC regions. The movement reflects a trend where strategic asset acquisition aligns with prevailing industry adoption patterns.