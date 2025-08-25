Metaplanet Adds $11.7 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Joins FTSE Japan Index

By: Coincentral
2025/08/25 14:10
Bitcoin
BTC$111,394.05-3.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.06488-1.08%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.121-4.91%
RUSSELL
RUSSELL$0.004564-4.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06253+0.28%

TLDR

  • Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet purchased 103 BTC for $11.7 million, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC
  • Company upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap status in FTSE Russell’s September review, gaining inclusion in FTSE Japan Index
  • Metaplanet automatically added to FTSE All-World Index following Japan Index inclusion
  • Company ranks seventh globally in public corporate bitcoin reserves with $1.95 billion invested at average price of $102,712 per BTC
  • Stock up 147.9% year-to-date despite 26.9% decline over past month

Metaplanet disclosed Monday that it acquired 103 bitcoin for approximately $11.7 million. The Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm paid an average price of $113,491 per bitcoin for the latest purchase.

The acquisition brings Metaplanet’s total bitcoin holdings to 18,991 BTC. Company President Simon Gerovich stated the firm has spent $1.95 billion acquiring its overall bitcoin holdings at an average price of $102,712 per bitcoin.

Metaplanet launched its bitcoin accumulation strategy in April 2024. The company currently ranks seventh globally in public corporate bitcoin reserves according to Bitcointreasuries data.

The firm holds more bitcoin than major companies including Coinbase, Tesla, and mining firm Hut 8. Metaplanet is Japan’s largest bitcoin treasury company by bitcoin holdings.

Originally operating as a hotel company, Metaplanet rebranded itself as a bitcoin treasury firm in 2024. The transformation has driven substantial stock performance gains throughout the year.

Index Upgrade Brings Passive Investment Flows

FTSE Russell upgraded Metaplanet from small-cap to mid-cap status in its September 2025 Semi-Annual Review. The upgrade secured the company’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index.

The FTSE Japan Index tracks mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges. Index provider FTSE Russell updates and rebalances the indices quarterly based on company performance.

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index automatically triggers its addition to the FTSE All-World Index. The All-World Index includes the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.

The index inclusions will redirect passive capital flows from traditional financial markets into bitcoin exposure. Stock investors will gain indirect exposure to bitcoin through Metaplanet shares.

Stock Performance and Future Plans

Metaplanet’s stock rose approximately 3.5% around midday Monday in Japan following the announcements. The stock has gained 147.9% year-to-date despite falling 26.9% over the past month.

Source: Google Finance

The company outperformed the Tokyo Stock Price Index Core 30 benchmark in its Q2 financial report. Metaplanet posted year-to-date gains of about 187% compared to the TOPIX 30’s 7.2% appreciation.

In July, CEO Simon Gerovich indicated the company would use portions of its bitcoin holdings to acquire income-generating businesses. He mentioned potential targets including a digital bank or businesses adjacent to digital assets.

Company executives have set a target to accumulate 210,000 bitcoin by 2027. This goal represents 1% of bitcoin’s total 21 million supply cap.

Bitcoin traded down 1.5% in the past 24 hours at $113,148 according to recent market data. Metaplanet’s latest purchase occurred as bitcoin prices remained near current levels.

The post Metaplanet Adds $11.7 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Joins FTSE Japan Index appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05907+3.90%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004193-3.96%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004604-0.30%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 19 that Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF), a British listed company, announced that it has purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins according to its
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:38
Share
Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

While Ethereum was showing off at nearly $5,000, Bitcoin was crashing… Traders saw their dreams evaporate faster than a presidential alibi. L’article Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002942-0.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE