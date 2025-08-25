Metaplanet Adds $11.7M in Bitcoin, Joins FTSE Japan Index as Mid-Cap Stock

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/25 18:17
Bitcoin
BTC$111,661.57-2.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.06663+1.52%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.121-3.27%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06244+3.20%

TLDR

  • Metaplanet upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap stock, joining FTSE Japan and FTSE All-World indexes
  • Company purchased additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC
  • Total investment in Bitcoin reaches $1.95 billion at average price of $102,712 per BTC
  • Metaplanet ranks seventh globally in public corporate Bitcoin reserves
  • Company outperformed TOPIX Core 30 with 187% YTD gains compared to 7.2% for the index

Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm, has reached two key milestones in its growth strategy: expanding its Bitcoin holdings and gaining inclusion in major stock indexes. The company has purchased an additional 103 BTC for approximately $11.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 18,991 BTC.

The latest acquisition was made at an average price of $113,491 per Bitcoin. According to Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich, the company has invested a total of $1.95 billion in acquiring its Bitcoin holdings, with an average purchase price of $102,712 per Bitcoin.

This purchase continues Metaplanet’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy, which began in April 2024. The company now ranks seventh globally in public corporate Bitcoin reserves, according to Bitcointreasuries data.

In a related development, index provider FTSE Russell has upgraded Metaplanet from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in its September 2025 Semi-Annual Review. This upgrade qualifies the company for inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index.

The FTSE Japan Index tracks mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges. By joining this index, Metaplanet also gains automatic inclusion in the FTSE All-World Index, which features the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.

Market Performance and Strategy

Metaplanet has shown strong performance in the financial markets. According to the company’s Q2 financial report, it has achieved year-to-date gains of approximately 187%. This performance surpasses the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) Core 30, which showed a 7.2% YTD appreciation.

The TOPIX Core 30 is a benchmark index that includes Japanese manufacturing and technology giants such as Toyota, Sony, and Nintendo. Metaplanet’s ability to outperform these established companies highlights its success as a Bitcoin treasury firm.

Despite this strong yearly performance, Metaplanet’s stock has experienced some recent volatility. While up 147.9% year-to-date, the stock has fallen 26.9% over the past month. On Monday, however, the stock rose about 3.5% during midday trading in Japan.

Future Expansion Plans

Metaplanet’s inclusion in major stock indexes represents what Gerovich called “another important milestone on our journey as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company.” The company’s presence in these indexes will redirect capital flows from traditional financial markets into Bitcoin.

Passive stock investors will now gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin through their investments in indexes that include Metaplanet. This development could potentially support Bitcoin floor prices by funneling passive capital into the cryptocurrency market.

Metaplanet has ambitious plans for the future. The company’s executives have set a target to accumulate 210,000 BTC by 2027, which would represent 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million coins.

In July, CEO Simon Gerovich indicated that the company would use a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to acquire additional income-generating businesses. He mentioned the possibility of purchasing a digital bank or a business related to digital assets and money.

Originally operating as a hotel company, Metaplanet rebranded itself as a Bitcoin treasury company in 2024. It now holds more Bitcoin than several well-known entities, including Coinbase, Tesla, and the Hut 8 mining firm. Metaplanet has established itself as Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury company based on BTC holdings.

Bitcoin traded at $113,148 late Sunday night, down 1.5% over the previous 24 hours, according to The Block’s Bitcoin price page.

The post Metaplanet Adds $11.7M in Bitcoin, Joins FTSE Japan Index as Mid-Cap Stock appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223711-3.41%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.006632-1.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0568-15.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 00:03
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,559.77-2.75%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10356+2.18%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1498-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration