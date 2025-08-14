Metaplanet Aims to Channel Japan’s Fixed Income Market Into a Bitcoin Growth Engine

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 04:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113 488,85-2,56%

Metaplanet Inc., Japan’s largest publicly traded bitcoin holder, is setting its sights on the country’s vast fixed-income market to supercharge its BTC treasury strategy. The firm, which controls 18,113 bitcoin, unveiled plans to issue perpetual preferred shares (Prefs) to bankroll fresh acquisitions, with the bold goal of amassing 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet Targets 210,000 Bitcoin, Leverages Japan’s Vast Fixed Income Pool

So far this year, Metaplanet has pulled in ¥242.4 billion ($1.7 billion) through equity sales, funneling the proceeds directly into bitcoin buys. The aggressive accumulation has paid off, boosting bitcoin holdings per diluted share by 468% since January 2025. Now, the company is asking shareholders at a Sept. 1 EGM to greenlight the creation of new common and perpetual preferred shares.

At the heart of this strategy are the “Metaplanet Prefs.” If approved, the firm intends to roll out up to ¥555 billion ($3.9 billion) in perpetual preferred shares over two years under a shelf registration. Management stressed that Prefs deliver permanent capital without the refinancing headaches of conventional debt. “Our goal is for Japan’s multi-trillion-dollar fixed income market to serve as rocket fuel for Metaplanet’s bitcoin accumulation,” the presentation noted, with an eye toward crafting the nation’s first bitcoin-backed yield curve.

Metaplanet Aims to Channel Japan's Fixed Income Market Into a Bitcoin Growth EngineMetaplanet’s slide presentation.

Most of the Prefs’ proceeds would go toward snapping up more bitcoin. The plan is designed to enhance value for common shareholders by capitalizing on the gap between bitcoin’s long-term appreciation and the dividend rates on the preferred shares. “With perpetual preferred shares, the dividend amount can be flexibly adjusted in line with short- to medium-term interest rate trends to help stabilize the price,” the company said, pointing to the instrument’s adaptability.

Metaplanet argues that this approach gives it a unique edge in reshaping Japan’s capital markets. The strategy leans on the nation’s immense household wealth ($14.9 trillion) and historically low sovereign yields, with issuance capped at 25% of bitcoin NAV as a safeguard.

Still, the ambition rides on winning shareholder backing and a supportive market environment. The company flagged bitcoin’s price swings and regulatory hurdles as key risks to meeting its lofty target of 210,000 BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4 177,42-4,04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0,00000003022+3,59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0137-5,19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,268177-8,67%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002034-3,51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge