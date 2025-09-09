Metaplanet and El Salvador Increase Bitcoin Holdings as Market Stabilizes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:34
Key highlights:

  • Metaplanet adds 136 BTC bringing total to 20,136 coins worth $2.2B.
  • El Salvador buys 21 BTC on the fourth anniversary of Bitcoin legal tender.
  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index returns to neutral after days in fear.

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has added 136 Bitcoin to its reserves, increasing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC, valued at over $2.2 billion at current prices. The company paid around 16.55 million Japanese yen ($111,830) per coin.

In June, CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed the company’s goal of acquiring 210,000 bitcoins by 2027, which would make Metaplanet the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder after Strategy.

Top 10 Corporate Bitcoin Holders. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

Metaplanet ranks sixth among 186 public companies tracked and is the largest Japanese corporate holder of Bitcoin.

Metaplanet first announced its Bitcoin purchase on July 22, 2024, sending shares up 19% to $1.10. Subsequent purchases have not had the same effect. In the latest session, shares fell nearly 3% to $4.65, though they are still up 92.45% year-to-date.

The company also plans to raise $880 million through an overseas public offering after its share price decline put pressure on its capital-raising strategy.

El Salvador Celebrates Four Years of Bitcoin

El Salvador bought 21 bitcoins as part of “Bitcoin Day,” commemorating the law that made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021. The country’s total holdings now stand at 6,313 BTC.

Despite a July IMF report claiming the country had not purchased new Bitcoin since signing a $1.4 billion loan in December 2024, the government continues to expand its reserves.

Strategy Prepares Another Purchase

Michael Saylor, Chairman of Strategy, announced a new Bitcoin acquisition, revealing that the company has bough 1,955 BTC with an investment of $217.4 million.

MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 638,460 BTC, and frequently shares updates ahead of additional purchases, reinforcing its long-term accumulation strategy.

The recent purchases coincide with the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index returning to 51, signaling neutral sentiment after three days in the “fear” zone.

Large corporate Bitcoin purchases continue even during periods of market uncertainty, confirming a long-term strategy focused on accumulating the digital asset.

