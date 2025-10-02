ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Metaplanet Bags $16.56 Million from Bitcoin in One Quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-based Metaplanet reported record Bitcoin (BTC) Income Generation revenues in its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, with revenue surging 115.7% compared to the previous quarter.  Furthermore, the company revealed it has already exceeded its annual BTC accumulation target. Given this performance, Metaplanet also raised its full-year revenue and operating profit forecasts. Sponsored Sponsored CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that in Q3 the firm pulled in ¥2.438 billion ($16.56 million) from its Bitcoin Income Generation segment. This was more than double the ¥1.131 billion (7.69 million) recorded in Q2. Furthermore, when compared to Q1, the firm’s revenue has a notable 216.6% increase. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Revenue. Source: X/Simon Gerovich On the back of these results, the Tokyo-based firm doubled its full-year revenue forecast to ¥6.8 billion, up from ¥3.4 billion previously projected. It also raised its operating profit guidance to ¥4.7 billion from ¥2.5 billion.  The revisions represent a 100% increase in expected revenue and an 88% jump in projected profit compared to earlier estimates. This signals growing confidence in the company’s core strategy of positioning Bitcoin at the center of its financial model. “Q3 results demonstrate operational scalability and strengthen the financial foundation for our planned Metaplanet preferred share issuance, which supports our broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy,” Gerovich wrote. Besides the revenue milestones, in Q3, Metaplanet also completed its target of accumulating 30,000 Bitcoins by 2025. As of September 30, the company held 30,823 Bitcoins. Sponsored Sponsored The latest purchase of 5,268 BTC for approximately $615.67 million pushed the firm’s holdings past the target. Furthermore, the stack positions Metaplanet as the fourth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder globally. Now, it only trails behind (Micro) Strategy, Tesla, and XXI, according to industry tracker BitcoinTreasuries. Moreover, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury represents over 0.1% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply.  The company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield now stands… The post Metaplanet Bags $16.56 Million from Bitcoin in One Quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-based Metaplanet reported record Bitcoin (BTC) Income Generation revenues in its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, with revenue surging 115.7% compared to the previous quarter.  Furthermore, the company revealed it has already exceeded its annual BTC accumulation target. Given this performance, Metaplanet also raised its full-year revenue and operating profit forecasts. Sponsored Sponsored CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that in Q3 the firm pulled in ¥2.438 billion ($16.56 million) from its Bitcoin Income Generation segment. This was more than double the ¥1.131 billion (7.69 million) recorded in Q2. Furthermore, when compared to Q1, the firm’s revenue has a notable 216.6% increase. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Revenue. Source: X/Simon Gerovich On the back of these results, the Tokyo-based firm doubled its full-year revenue forecast to ¥6.8 billion, up from ¥3.4 billion previously projected. It also raised its operating profit guidance to ¥4.7 billion from ¥2.5 billion.  The revisions represent a 100% increase in expected revenue and an 88% jump in projected profit compared to earlier estimates. This signals growing confidence in the company’s core strategy of positioning Bitcoin at the center of its financial model. “Q3 results demonstrate operational scalability and strengthen the financial foundation for our planned Metaplanet preferred share issuance, which supports our broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy,” Gerovich wrote. Besides the revenue milestones, in Q3, Metaplanet also completed its target of accumulating 30,000 Bitcoins by 2025. As of September 30, the company held 30,823 Bitcoins. Sponsored Sponsored The latest purchase of 5,268 BTC for approximately $615.67 million pushed the firm’s holdings past the target. Furthermore, the stack positions Metaplanet as the fourth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder globally. Now, it only trails behind (Micro) Strategy, Tesla, and XXI, according to industry tracker BitcoinTreasuries. Moreover, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury represents over 0.1% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply.  The company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield now stands…

Metaplanet Bags $16.56 Million from Bitcoin in One Quarter

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:45
COM
COM$0.004967-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,850-3.61%
Simon the Gator
SIMON$0.0000989-5.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007093-18.00%

Tokyo-based Metaplanet reported record Bitcoin (BTC) Income Generation revenues in its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, with revenue surging 115.7% compared to the previous quarter. 

Furthermore, the company revealed it has already exceeded its annual BTC accumulation target. Given this performance, Metaplanet also raised its full-year revenue and operating profit forecasts.

Sponsored

Sponsored

CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that in Q3 the firm pulled in ¥2.438 billion ($16.56 million) from its Bitcoin Income Generation segment. This was more than double the ¥1.131 billion (7.69 million) recorded in Q2. Furthermore, when compared to Q1, the firm’s revenue has a notable 216.6% increase.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Revenue. Source: X/Simon Gerovich

On the back of these results, the Tokyo-based firm doubled its full-year revenue forecast to ¥6.8 billion, up from ¥3.4 billion previously projected. It also raised its operating profit guidance to ¥4.7 billion from ¥2.5 billion. 

The revisions represent a 100% increase in expected revenue and an 88% jump in projected profit compared to earlier estimates. This signals growing confidence in the company’s core strategy of positioning Bitcoin at the center of its financial model.

Besides the revenue milestones, in Q3, Metaplanet also completed its target of accumulating 30,000 Bitcoins by 2025. As of September 30, the company held 30,823 Bitcoins.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The latest purchase of 5,268 BTC for approximately $615.67 million pushed the firm’s holdings past the target. Furthermore, the stack positions Metaplanet as the fourth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder globally.

Now, it only trails behind (Micro) Strategy, Tesla, and XXI, according to industry tracker BitcoinTreasuries. Moreover, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury represents over 0.1% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply. 

The company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield now stands at 497.1%, with an overall average acquisition cost of $107,912 per Bitcoin across its holdings. 

Despite operational success in Q3, the stock performance revealed a completely different picture. Market data revealed that stock prices dipped 67.5% between July and September.

Metaplanet Stock Performance In Q3. Source: TradingView.

In contrast, Coinglass data showed that Bitcoin itself closed Q3 with a 6.31% gain. The sharp sell-off underlines the challenge Metaplanet faces in aligning its operational achievements with investor confidence, even as it cements its role as one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/metaplanet-bitcoin-revenue-surge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004948-4.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1685-3.65%
MANTRA
OM$0.09259-4.65%
OP
OP$0.3586-5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002898-6.87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,850.00
$103,850.00$103,850.00

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,508.36
$3,508.36$3,508.36

-2.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.63
$161.63$161.63

-3.06%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2683
$2.2683$2.2683

-2.52%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16401
$0.16401$0.16401

-1.76%