The post Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet bought 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, bringing their total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.93 billion at $114,575 per coin. They’re over 85% toward their 2025 goal of 30,000 Bitcoin, with a BTC Yield of 10.3% from July to September 2025. A $1.4 billion share offering funds their Bitcoin buys, with 183.7 billion yen set for more purchases in the next two months. Metaplanet, a big Japanese firm betting hard on Bitcoin, just added 5,419 more coins to its pile on September 22. They paid about 93.6 billion yen, or $632.53 million, at roughly $116,724 per coin. This bumps their total stash to 25,555 Bitcoin. Scaling Up Bitcoin Reserves The company’s total Bitcoin buy in cost 398.2 billion yen, around $2.71 billion, with an average price of $106,065 per coin. Right now, with Bitcoin trading at $114,575 per CoinMarketCap, Metaplanet’s holdings are worth about $2.93 billion. They’re also tracking something called BTC Yield, which hit 10.3% from July to September 2025, showing solid returns. This big buy follows a smaller one on September 18, when they grabbed 136 Bitcoin. With this, Metaplanet is over 85% toward its 2025 goal of owning 30,000 Bitcoin. To fund these purchases, they’ve been busy raising cash. Since July, they’ve cashed in bonds and sold stock rights. Earlier this month, they issued 385 million new shares in a global offering, pulling in $1.4 billion. About 183.7 billion yen of that is earmarked for more Bitcoin buys in the next two months, and nearly half is already spent. Metaplanet started treating Bitcoin as a core part of their business in late 2024. Their stock closed at 597 yen, down 1.65% in Tokyo, per Yahoo Finance. They’re pushing hard, and investors are watching closely as they keep stacking coins. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-near-3-billion/The post Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet bought 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, bringing their total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.93 billion at $114,575 per coin. They’re over 85% toward their 2025 goal of 30,000 Bitcoin, with a BTC Yield of 10.3% from July to September 2025. A $1.4 billion share offering funds their Bitcoin buys, with 183.7 billion yen set for more purchases in the next two months. Metaplanet, a big Japanese firm betting hard on Bitcoin, just added 5,419 more coins to its pile on September 22. They paid about 93.6 billion yen, or $632.53 million, at roughly $116,724 per coin. This bumps their total stash to 25,555 Bitcoin. Scaling Up Bitcoin Reserves The company’s total Bitcoin buy in cost 398.2 billion yen, around $2.71 billion, with an average price of $106,065 per coin. Right now, with Bitcoin trading at $114,575 per CoinMarketCap, Metaplanet’s holdings are worth about $2.93 billion. They’re also tracking something called BTC Yield, which hit 10.3% from July to September 2025, showing solid returns. This big buy follows a smaller one on September 18, when they grabbed 136 Bitcoin. With this, Metaplanet is over 85% toward its 2025 goal of owning 30,000 Bitcoin. To fund these purchases, they’ve been busy raising cash. Since July, they’ve cashed in bonds and sold stock rights. Earlier this month, they issued 385 million new shares in a global offering, pulling in $1.4 billion. About 183.7 billion yen of that is earmarked for more Bitcoin buys in the next two months, and nearly half is already spent. Metaplanet started treating Bitcoin as a core part of their business in late 2024. Their stock closed at 597 yen, down 1.65% in Tokyo, per Yahoo Finance. They’re pushing hard, and investors are watching closely as they keep stacking coins. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-near-3-billion/

Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:14
NEAR
NEAR$2,858-3,73%
1
1$0,013215+54,61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111.637,49-2,35%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08306-6,06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017158-1,18%
  • Metaplanet bought 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, bringing their total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.93 billion at $114,575 per coin.
  • They’re over 85% toward their 2025 goal of 30,000 Bitcoin, with a BTC Yield of 10.3% from July to September 2025.
  • A $1.4 billion share offering funds their Bitcoin buys, with 183.7 billion yen set for more purchases in the next two months.

Metaplanet, a big Japanese firm betting hard on Bitcoin, just added 5,419 more coins to its pile on September 22. They paid about 93.6 billion yen, or $632.53 million, at roughly $116,724 per coin. This bumps their total stash to 25,555 Bitcoin.

Scaling Up Bitcoin Reserves

The company’s total Bitcoin buy in cost 398.2 billion yen, around $2.71 billion, with an average price of $106,065 per coin.

Right now, with Bitcoin trading at $114,575 per CoinMarketCap, Metaplanet’s holdings are worth about $2.93 billion. They’re also tracking something called BTC Yield, which hit 10.3% from July to September 2025, showing solid returns.

This big buy follows a smaller one on September 18, when they grabbed 136 Bitcoin. With this, Metaplanet is over 85% toward its 2025 goal of owning 30,000 Bitcoin. To fund these purchases, they’ve been busy raising cash. Since July, they’ve cashed in bonds and sold stock rights.

Earlier this month, they issued 385 million new shares in a global offering, pulling in $1.4 billion. About 183.7 billion yen of that is earmarked for more Bitcoin buys in the next two months, and nearly half is already spent.

Metaplanet started treating Bitcoin as a core part of their business in late 2024. Their stock closed at 597 yen, down 1.65% in Tokyo, per Yahoo Finance. They’re pushing hard, and investors are watching closely as they keep stacking coins.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-near-3-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45,6-7,99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,005454-13,55%
BULLS
BULLS$745,33-0,08%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0,02143+18,66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan