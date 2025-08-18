Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/08/18 18:04
Bitcoin
BTC$113,857.49-2.04%

Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has announced another $93 million BTC buy as the crypto market leader trades in the $115K range after a 24-hour pullback.

The Bitcoin price slid 2% in the past 24 hours trade at $115,593.74 as of 12:50 a.m. EST, data from CoinMarketCap shows. The decrease nudged BTC’s weekly performance deeper into the red zone, with the crypto now down around 5% in the past seven days. 

Bitcoin price chart

Bitcoin price chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Bitcoin maxi and Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has also hinted that his firm will announce another BTC purchase later today.

Metaplanet And Strategy Continue Bitcoin Accumulation

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich took to X today to announce his company’s latest Bitcoin buy of 775 BTC. 

According to Gerovich, the BTC was acquired at an average purchase price of $120,006 per Bitcoin. The firm now holds a total of 18,888 BTC that was acquired for $1.94 billion at $102,653 per Bitcoin, the CEO added. The company has also achieved a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 480.2% with its BTC holdings.

Strategy could soon announce a Bitcoin buy later today as well. 

That’s after Saylor posted a screenshot of the Saylor Tracker chart on X yesterday. In the past, posts like these have always been followed by an announcement of another Bitcoin buy.

If Strategy does announce another BTC buy today, it will be the second consecutive week that the firm has purchased the crypto. The most recent acquisition was announced on Aug. 11, and saw the company buy 155 BTC for $18 million at an average price of $116,401.

Both Metaplanet and Strategy are among the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

Strategy, which started its aggressive accumulation of the crypto market leader back in 2020, is currently the largest Bitcoin holder with its holdings of 628,946 BTC, according to data from Bitcointreasuries. 

That ranks is far above the next biggest Bitcoin holder, MARA holdings, with its BTC stockpile standing at 50,639 coins.

Saylor Tracker data shows that Strategy is sitting on an unrealized profit of over $26.62 billion, which is around a 57% gain on its BTC position. Overall, the company’s holdings equate to over $72.73 billion at current prices. 

Saylor Tracker chart

Strategy Bitcoin holdings (Source: Saylor Tracker)

Meanwhile, Metaplanet, with its recent purchase, is the seventh largest BTC treasury company globally. It is also the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder in Asia. 

With the latest purchase, the firm is now within striking distance of overtaking Riot Platforms, who has 19,239 BTC on its balance sheet, as the sixth largest Bitcoin holder in the world.

Metaplanet’s stock price jumped over 1% following the latest BTC buy. 

Metaplanet share price

Metaplanet price chart (Source: Google Finance

The gain in the early hours of today’s trading session marked a slight reversal from the longer-term negative trend the company’s stock price has been in. 

In the last week, Metaplanet shares slid over 15%, pushing the stock’s loss in the last month to more than 34% as well. 

That’s even after the company posted strong earnings during the second quarter in its latest quarterly report last week, with total revenue reaching 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million) – a 41% quarter-on-quarter gain.

Metaplanet also posted a net profit of 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million), compared to a 5 billion yen (34.2 million) loss in the first quarter.  The company also expects this stellar performance to continue.

“We continue to project full-year revenue of 3.4 billion yen and operating profit of 2.5 billion yen, supported by recurring cash-secured-put premiums and operational performance,” Metaplanet said in its report. 

Despite the drop in share price over the past month, the company’s stocks remain over 44% up on the the 6-month time frame with a YTD gain exceeding 144%.

Metaplanet To Take On Japan’s Bond Market With Bitcoin-Backed Yield Curve

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin purchase announcement today follows the company’s Bitcoin-backed yield curve and a preferred share program the firm unveiled last week. 

The aim behind those initiatives is to make BTC a credible form of collateral in Japan’s capital markets, while simultaneously challenging the dominance of traditional fixed income products. 

With the Bitcoin-backed yield curve, the company would create a pricing framework for BTC-collateralized credit. This could then open the door for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin while also locking in predictable yields. 

Meanwhile, the “Metaplanet Prefs” program will see the company issue BTC-backed instruments across multiple credit profiles and timelines in an effort to further weaponize the firm’s Bitcoin treasury. 

Metaplanet’s head of Bitcoin strategy Dylan LeClair said in an X post that the initiatives are the next step in the company’s mission to “digitally transform Japan’s capital markets” and prepare for “hyperbitcoinization.” 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking