Metaplanet CEO: $1.4 billion IPO completed today, with over 70 institutional investors participating

PANews reported on September 17th that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, announced in a post on the X platform that the company had successfully completed its public offering today. Several institutional investors participated, including mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds. Nearly 100 investors participated in the roadshow, with over 70 ultimately investing. This financing will propel Metaplanet into the next phase of its development and continue to expand its Bitcoin holdings. According to previously disclosed information, Metaplanet raised approximately $1.4 billion.
