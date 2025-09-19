The post Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, has published a post about his company’s future plans regarding building the business based on Bitcoin. He also revealed three top objectives Metaplanet has set for itself as a BTC company. Gerovich stated that Metaplanet intends to “further expand” its Bitcoin Income Generation Business. 3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet The Metaplanet CEO shared three important objectives for the company to follow in the short term. The first one is that they plan to maximize their Bitcoin yield. The second is “minimizing market impact on Bitcoin prices,” and the third “optimizing revenue generation from our Bitcoin income business.” He stressed that Metaplanet is decisive in proceeding with these strategic goals and fully executing them. The CEO also added that the company is currently “cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives.” 1) On the September-October Bitcoin purchase window: The Sept-Oct timeframe in our disclosure is simply a regulatory window we had to define – it’s not a hard constraint on our execution timeline. Our actual approach prioritizes speed while being thoughtful about market impact.… https://t.co/EbIecdWA4E — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 18, 2025 Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Metaplanet announced the acquisition of one of the largest Bitcoin domains in Japan — Bitcoin.jp. The deal was confirmed this week, and it was part of the launch of the company’s new Japanese arm, Bitcoin Japan Inc. The goal of this acquisition is to provide support to upcoming projects Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference, planned for 2027. Besides, it will help to power Bitcoin adoption around the country. Source: https://u.today/metaplanet-ceo-reveals-top-3-bitcoin-objectives-for-company-details The post Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, has published a post about his company’s future plans regarding building the business based on Bitcoin. He also revealed three top objectives Metaplanet has set for itself as a BTC company. Gerovich stated that Metaplanet intends to “further expand” its Bitcoin Income Generation Business. 3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet The Metaplanet CEO shared three important objectives for the company to follow in the short term. The first one is that they plan to maximize their Bitcoin yield. The second is “minimizing market impact on Bitcoin prices,” and the third “optimizing revenue generation from our Bitcoin income business.” He stressed that Metaplanet is decisive in proceeding with these strategic goals and fully executing them. The CEO also added that the company is currently “cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives.” 1) On the September-October Bitcoin purchase window: The Sept-Oct timeframe in our disclosure is simply a regulatory window we had to define – it’s not a hard constraint on our execution timeline. Our actual approach prioritizes speed while being thoughtful about market impact.… https://t.co/EbIecdWA4E — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 18, 2025 Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Metaplanet announced the acquisition of one of the largest Bitcoin domains in Japan — Bitcoin.jp. The deal was confirmed this week, and it was part of the launch of the company’s new Japanese arm, Bitcoin Japan Inc. The goal of this acquisition is to provide support to upcoming projects Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference, planned for 2027. Besides, it will help to power Bitcoin adoption around the country. Source: https://u.today/metaplanet-ceo-reveals-top-3-bitcoin-objectives-for-company-details