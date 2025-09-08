Metaplanet Crosses 20,000 BTC Milestone With Latest $15M Purchase

Metaplanet has quietly cemented itself among the world’s biggest Bitcoin holders, crossing the 20,000 BTC mark after another sizeable acquisition this week.

The Japan-based company confirmed it picked up 136 BTC in a deal valued at just over $15 million, underscoring its aggressive accumulation strategy.

Climbing the Global Rankings

The purchase lifts Metaplanet into sixth place on the leaderboard of publicly traded companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries. Only a handful of firms — led by Michael Saylor’s Strategy with more than 636,000 BTC — now sit ahead of the Tokyo-listed investor.

How Much They’ve Spent

CEO Simon Gerovich revealed on X that the latest purchase was executed at an average of $111,666 per coin. Across all of its acquisitions, Metaplanet has now deployed around $2.08 billion, giving it a blended entry price of roughly $103,000 per Bitcoin.

Share Price Struggles Despite Crypto Gains

While its Bitcoin balance sheet continues to grow, the company’s own shares have faced pressure. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Metaplanet’s stock slipped 1.2% on Monday. The dip extends a 30% decline over the past month, though year-to-date performance remains strong at more than 100% higher than January levels.

Institutional Confidence in Bitcoin

The timing of the move coincides with Bitcoin itself holding above $111,000, up 0.5% in the last 24 hours. Analysts see Metaplanet’s consistent buying as a vote of confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term trajectory — even as near-term price action and equity performance remain choppy.

For Metaplanet, the strategy is clear: build one of the world’s largest Bitcoin treasuries, no matter the short-term volatility.

