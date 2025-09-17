Metaplanet establishes US subsidiary Metaplanet Income Corp. to expand Bitcoin income business

Key Takeaways

Metaplanet, a Japanese company, has established Metaplanet Income Corp. as a U.S. subsidiary.

The new entity is aimed at expanding Metaplanet’s Bitcoin income business.

Metaplanet established a U S. subsidiary called Metaplanet Income Corp. today to expand its Bitcoin income business.

The Japanese company announced the formation of the new American entity as part of its strategy to grow operations focused on Bitcoin-related income generation. The subsidiary will operate from the United States as Metaplanet looks to broaden its digital asset business activities.

The move represents Metaplanet’s continued expansion into Bitcoin-focused services through its new U.S.-based corporate structure.