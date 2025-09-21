Metaplanet Evaluates Stock Buybacks Amid Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

Key Points: Metaplanet shifts strategy to avoid dilutive share issuance.

Focuses on compliance-driven BTC accumulation.

New financial strategies could impact market trends.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich emphasizes that issuing new shares below 1x mNAV undermines value, driving the company to focus on preferred shares and stock buybacks to optimize BTC yield.

This strategy highlights Metaplanet’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value and adhering to compliance, affecting BTC market dynamics and investment interests globally.

Bitcoin Valuation and Regulatory Alignment Boost Metaplanet’s Credibility

CEO Simon Gerovich publicly addressed changes in Metaplanet’s capital strategy, specifically regarding Bitcoin procurement. These changes include shifting away from issuing new shares when the price plunges below 1 times mNAV, which he says destroys shareholder value. Instead, options like preferred shares and stock buybacks are under evaluation.

Issuing shares below mNAV is viewed as damaging by Gerovich since it would negatively affect the company’s BTC yield. The firm will navigate this by considering stock buybacks, aligning with their BTC objectives in compliance with Japanese brokers.

Market reactions to these announcements highlight concerns over short-selling, which Japanese brokers have emphasized as illegal if covered by new share allocations. The broader crypto community sees Metaplanet’s strategy aligning with compliance, as it echoes MicroStrategy’s BTC accumulation model, adding to their stature as significant holders of Bitcoin.

Market Data and Future Insights

Did you know? Simon Gerovich’s adherence to strategic BTC accumulation timelines offers Metaplanet resilience and continuity in volatile markets, mirroring strategies used by other Bitcoin treasury-centric companies historically proven effective.

As of September 20, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $115,787.86, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion and a 24-hour volume drop of 42.60% according to CoinMarketCap. BTC showed minor price change, up 0.32% over 24 hours, reflecting Gerovich’s careful market timing for strategic accumulation.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research highlights that Metaplanet’s alignment with regulatory protocols boosts its market credibility, ensuring optimal BTC yield without additional dilution risks. Historically, firms using treasury-centered strategies have seen significant shareholder returns, evidenced by previous market trends and data.