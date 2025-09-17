Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Operations with New Subsidiaries in U.S. and Japan

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 16:57
TLDR

  • Metaplanet creates Metaplanet Income Corp. in Miami to generate Bitcoin-related income.
  • Bitcoin Japan Inc. aims to promote Bitcoin education and events in Japan.
  • Metaplanet invests $15M in the U.S. subsidiary to diversify Bitcoin operations.
  • Metaplanet’s stock faces challenges despite Bitcoin price increases and new ventures.

Metaplanet, a prominent player in the Bitcoin space, is taking major steps to expand its operations globally. The company has launched two new subsidiaries, Metaplanet Income Corp. in the United States and Bitcoin Japan Inc. in Japan. This move marks a shift for Metaplanet, moving beyond simply holding Bitcoin to actively generating income and fostering adoption through its global network.

Launch of Metaplanet Income Corp. in the U.S.

Metaplanet Income Corp., based in Miami, Florida, will focus on Bitcoin-related income generation, specifically through derivatives and other financial activities. Unlike the company’s previous approach of accumulating Bitcoin on its balance sheet, this new subsidiary aims to create steady cash flow through active management of Bitcoin assets.

The U.S. subsidiary will operate under Metaplanet Holdings, the company’s holding entity for American operations. With an initial capital commitment of $15 million, Metaplanet Income Corp. will be led by Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet’s CEO, alongside other key figures like Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia. By separating this new venture from the company’s treasury strategy, Metaplanet hopes to improve governance and risk management while enhancing transparency.

Simon Gerovich commented on the move, stating, “This subsidiary allows us to separate income generation from the treasury holdings, helping us better manage and grow our Bitcoin-related activities.” Though the financial impact of this venture is expected to be limited in the short term, the company sees it as a crucial step toward building a scalable and sustainable Bitcoin business in the long run.

Strengthening the Bitcoin Ecosystem in Japan

On the other side of the world, Metaplanet is bolstering its home market by launching Bitcoin Japan Inc. in Tokyo. This new entity will focus on promoting Bitcoin education, media, and events in Japan. The subsidiary will manage key platforms such as Bitcoin.jp, which Metaplanet recently acquired, as well as Bitcoin Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference.

Bitcoin Japan Inc. is designed to centralize Metaplanet’s efforts in Japan, aiming to expand Bitcoin adoption within the local community. By consolidating media, education, and event-related activities under one roof, the company hopes to strengthen its brand and offer greater resources to users interested in Bitcoin.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich will also serve as a director for Bitcoin Japan Inc. The new subsidiary will start with a capital of 10 million yen, with the goal of becoming a key player in Japan’s Bitcoin ecosystem. Bitcoin Japan Inc. will be based in Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, a major business hub in Tokyo, positioning the company at the heart of Japan’s financial and technology sectors.

Strategic Vision for Global Growth

The launch of these two subsidiaries signifies Metaplanet’s ambition to move from a Bitcoin treasury strategy to a broader, more diversified business model. The U.S. unit aims to tap into the global market and benefit from a regulatory environment conducive to Bitcoin-related financial products. Meanwhile, the Japanese subsidiary is focused on fostering local engagement and promoting Bitcoin’s role in finance and society through educational content and events.

By establishing a presence in both Miami and Tokyo, Metaplanet is positioning itself as a global leader in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The two subsidiaries represent distinct but complementary strategies—one focused on revenue generation and the other on community-building and education.

Challenges and Market Reaction

Despite these strategic moves, Metaplanet’s stock performance has faced challenges. The company’s stock has fallen by 1.16% to 594 JPY, despite the positive announcements regarding its new subsidiaries. Over the past month, Metaplanet’s stock has seen a 31% drop, and its year-to-date return has decreased to 71%. Similarly, its U.S.-listed stock, MTPLF, has also experienced a decline of nearly 30% in the same period.

The market response is influenced by the company’s decision to sell equities to fund its Bitcoin acquisitions, even as Bitcoin’s value rises. The firm’s strategy is a high-risk, high-reward approach, with challenges such as market volatility and regulatory concerns looming in the background.

Despite these challenges, Metaplanet’s expansion plans indicate its long-term vision to become a leading force in the Bitcoin economy, bridging the gap between East and West while fostering the adoption and growth of Bitcoin globally.

