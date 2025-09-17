Metaplanet Goes All-In on Bitcoin Growth, Establishes Japan and U.S. Subsidiaries

TLDR:

Metaplanet has set up Bitcoin Japan Co. to expand Bitcoin-focused initiatives and boost institutional adoption in Japan.

A new Miami-based subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., will scale its Bitcoin income generation business and derivatives activity.

The company allocated $15 million in initial capital for Metaplanet Income Corp. to grow revenue streams tied to Bitcoin.

The Board expects no change to 2025 financial projections but will disclose updates under Tokyo Stock Exchange rules.

Metaplanet is ramping up its Bitcoin strategy with two major moves designed to scale its presence in Japan and the United States.

The company announced the launch of Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary aimed at advancing institutional adoption of Bitcoin. At the same time, Metaplanet confirmed the creation of Metaplanet Income Corp. in Miami to boost its Bitcoin income generation business.

Together, these steps show a coordinated effort to separate core treasury holdings from active income operations. The announcement was shared through an official company letter on September 17, 2025.

Bitcoin Japan Co. to Accelerate Institutional Adoption

Metaplanet said Bitcoin Japan Co. will focus on strengthening its domestic Bitcoin initiatives.

The subsidiary is expected to engage with financial institutions, helping them integrate Bitcoin into broader strategies. The company sees this as a way to build a clearer framework for digital asset participation across Japan. Market watchers view the move as aligning with rising institutional interest in crypto exposure.

By creating a dedicated entity, Metaplanet is giving its Bitcoin initiatives a standalone structure. This separation is meant to streamline compliance and reporting, making it easier for regulators and partners to work with the firm.

The company has been scaling its Bitcoin-related activity since 2024, reporting consistent revenue growth since its launch.

Metaplanet Income Corp. to Grow Revenue Streams

Metaplanet also established Metaplanet Income Corp. under its U.S. holding company, Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. According to the announcement, the new subsidiary will manage Bitcoin income generation and derivatives trading. The initial capital allocation is $15 million, aimed at growing recurring revenue and creating more predictable cash flow.

The company noted that the business will operate separately from its Bitcoin treasury operations. This distinction is designed to improve governance and risk management across the organization. The Board said it expects no material change to its 2025 financial results but will update shareholders if conditions change.

Both subsidiaries signal Metaplanet’s intention to build a scalable platform for Bitcoin income growth. The company’s approach reflects a shift toward structuring its operations in a way that supports expansion while staying compliant with market rules.

