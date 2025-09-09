Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury With Additional 136 BTC Buy

Tokyo-listed firm Metaplanet (MTPLF) has added an additional 136 bitcoin BTC$111,922.95 to its treasury, after earlier this month taking its holdings to over 20,000 coins.

The acquisition was made at an average purchase price just under $112,000 per bitcoin and lifts the total the firm spent on BTC to more than $2 billion.

Metaplanet tracks the performance of its investment through a BTC yield metric, which measures the growth of bitcoin held per fully diluted share rather than traditional yield earned on assets held.

From April through June, Metaplanet posted a BTC yield of 129.4%. For the third quarter to date, the figure stands at 30.8%

The company’s 20,136 BTC stash makes it the sixth-largest publicly traded bitcoin treasury company. Collectively, these companies hold over 1 million BTC, with the lion’s share coming from Strategy’s 638,460 bitcoin treasury.

Shares are down more than 30% over the past month, hit by a modest decline in the price of bitcoin along with a shrinking mNAV — the premium of the company market cap versus its bitcoin holdings.