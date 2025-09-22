The post Metaplanet increases Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC to total 25,555 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, bought 5,419 more BTC, raising total holdings to 25,555 BTC. At Bitcoin’s current price, Metaplanet’s BTC is worth around $2.9 billion. Metaplanet, a Japanese publicly traded technology and investment company, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC today, bringing its total to 25,555 BTC. The acquisition reflects the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy throughout 2025, as it follows the model pioneered by Strategy, which holds 638,985 BTC. At current market prices of around $114,433 per Bitcoin, Metaplanet’s holdings are valued at around $2.9 billion. The purchase aligns with a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, particularly among Asian firms seeking to diversify reserves amid economic uncertainty. Institutional investors have collectively purchased over 1 million BTC since 2020. Bitcoin has experienced significant volatility in 2025, with the rally supported by factors including U.S. regulatory environment under the Trump administration. Metaplanet has indicated plans to acquire 30,000 Bitcoin by year-end, treating the digital asset as an inflation hedge and core treasury holding. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-increases-bitcoin-holdings-5419-btc-total-25555-btc/The post Metaplanet increases Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC to total 25,555 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, bought 5,419 more BTC, raising total holdings to 25,555 BTC. At Bitcoin’s current price, Metaplanet’s BTC is worth around $2.9 billion. Metaplanet, a Japanese publicly traded technology and investment company, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC today, bringing its total to 25,555 BTC. The acquisition reflects the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy throughout 2025, as it follows the model pioneered by Strategy, which holds 638,985 BTC. At current market prices of around $114,433 per Bitcoin, Metaplanet’s holdings are valued at around $2.9 billion. The purchase aligns with a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, particularly among Asian firms seeking to diversify reserves amid economic uncertainty. Institutional investors have collectively purchased over 1 million BTC since 2020. Bitcoin has experienced significant volatility in 2025, with the rally supported by factors including U.S. regulatory environment under the Trump administration. Metaplanet has indicated plans to acquire 30,000 Bitcoin by year-end, treating the digital asset as an inflation hedge and core treasury holding. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-increases-bitcoin-holdings-5419-btc-total-25555-btc/

Metaplanet increases Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC to total 25,555 BTC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 11:32

Key Takeaways

  • Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, bought 5,419 more BTC, raising total holdings to 25,555 BTC.
  • At Bitcoin’s current price, Metaplanet’s BTC is worth around $2.9 billion.

Metaplanet, a Japanese publicly traded technology and investment company, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC today, bringing its total to 25,555 BTC.

The acquisition reflects the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy throughout 2025, as it follows the model pioneered by Strategy, which holds 638,985 BTC.

At current market prices of around $114,433 per Bitcoin, Metaplanet’s holdings are valued at around $2.9 billion.

The purchase aligns with a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, particularly among Asian firms seeking to diversify reserves amid economic uncertainty. Institutional investors have collectively purchased over 1 million BTC since 2020.

Bitcoin has experienced significant volatility in 2025, with the rally supported by factors including U.S. regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

Metaplanet has indicated plans to acquire 30,000 Bitcoin by year-end, treating the digital asset as an inflation hedge and core treasury holding.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-increases-bitcoin-holdings-5419-btc-total-25555-btc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
