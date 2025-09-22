Metaplanet increases Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC to total 25,555 BTC

Key Takeaways

Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, bought 5,419 more BTC, raising total holdings to 25,555 BTC.

At Bitcoin’s current price, Metaplanet’s BTC is worth around $2.9 billion.

Metaplanet, a Japanese publicly traded technology and investment company, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC today, bringing its total to 25,555 BTC.

The acquisition reflects the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy throughout 2025, as it follows the model pioneered by Strategy, which holds 638,985 BTC.

At current market prices of around $114,433 per Bitcoin, Metaplanet’s holdings are valued at around $2.9 billion.

The purchase aligns with a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, particularly among Asian firms seeking to diversify reserves amid economic uncertainty. Institutional investors have collectively purchased over 1 million BTC since 2020.

Bitcoin has experienced significant volatility in 2025, with the rally supported by factors including U.S. regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

Metaplanet has indicated plans to acquire 30,000 Bitcoin by year-end, treating the digital asset as an inflation hedge and core treasury holding.