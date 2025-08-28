Metaplanet Issues Shares to Bolster Bitcoin Treasury

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin's blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC's potential and the importance of not giving up. "Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected," the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin's Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025