Metaplanet Japan Adds 5,268 BTC to Holdings, Surpassing Targets

Key Points: Metaplanet acquires 5,268 BTC, advancing its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Plans to raise $1.4 billion for future Bitcoin investments.

Projected to become top-five corporate Bitcoin holder.

Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, has boosted its Bitcoin holdings by 5,268 BTC, reaching 30,823 BTC, solidifying its status as a significant Bitcoin holder.

This acquisition aligns with Metaplanet’s strategy to funnel substantial funds into Bitcoin, potentially impacting global liquidity and positioning the firm among the top corporate Bitcoin holders.

Metaplanet Seeks $1.4 Billion to Bolster Bitcoin Portfolio

Metaplanet Inc. has taken a significant step by expanding its Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, boosting its presence in the market. The acquisition aligns with their strategic goal to raise $1.4 billion, primarily for Bitcoin purchases. This plan contributes to their target of becoming one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

The implications of this acquisition may affect market dynamics by increasing institutional influence within Bitcoin markets. Such substantial Bitcoin purchases can potentially drive liquidity challenges due to reduced market availability. “The accumulating BTC is expected to drive localized and possibly global liquidity pressures.”

Reactions from experts highlight the strategic foresight displayed by companies in acquiring Bitcoin at scale. “Please note this purchase is just the first tranche,” remarked Dylan LeClair, Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet. The substantial investment timing by Metaplanet has garnered interest from institutional investors who view Bitcoin as a key treasury asset.

Bitcoin’s Historic Price Pattern as Metaplanet Expands Holdings

Did you know? Bitcoin was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto.

As of October 1, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $114,303.24, with a market cap of $2.28 trillion and a 58.38% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Its recent 24-hour trading volume stood at $57.26 billion, experiencing an 8.17% decrease, while the circulating supply is 19,928,203 BTC.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on October 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Financial outcomes predicted by Coincu suggest substantial shifts in market supply and increased demand for Bitcoin among corporations. Analysts anticipate regulatory responses focusing on institutional investments and potential liquidity adjustments in the cryptocurrency sphere.