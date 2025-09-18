Metaplanet President Sets Aggressive Bitcoin Buy Timeline, Hints at Stock Buybacks

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 21:38
TLDR:

  • Simon Gerovich said Bitcoin buys will be fast and spread out to avoid heavy market impact.
  • He stated that selling all proceeds in one day would harm both price and yield.
  • The company met 100 institutional investors and aims to bring in more long-term capital.
  • Preferred shares and buybacks are now on the table if the stock trades under 1x mNAV.

Metaplanet president Simon Gerovich is setting the tone for the company’s next moves. He told investors the Bitcoin buy window is about speed, not delay. He made clear that Metaplanet will act fast while keeping price impact low. 

He also addressed the company’s recent stock drop and how future fundraising might change. His message was aimed at keeping both Bitcoin yield and shareholder value strong.

Gerovich: Bitcoin Buys Will Be Decisive, Not Rushed

Gerovich said the September-October timeline is simply a regulatory disclosure and not a hard cap. He explained that the team is focused on quick execution but will not flood the market.

He said the company’s priority is to get the best Bitcoin yield while keeping price pressure low. Dropping all funds into Bitcoin in one day, he said, would be irresponsible.

Metaplanet wants to act with speed but still be methodical. The company sees its Bitcoin business as a key revenue generator and plans to protect its impact on the market.

By framing the buys this way, Gerovich set investor expectations. The strategy is fast but careful, aligning with the company’s long-term crypto plans.

Addressing Stock Drop and Planning for Future Tools

Gerovich spoke about the nearly 30% decline in Metaplanet’s share price during the announcement window. He said brokers were warned that short selling ahead of the offering was illegal.

He said the price move may have been fueled by confusion over deal size, share count, and general market sentiment. He avoided naming specific actors but said management is aware of how this window played out.

Looking forward, Gerovich said the company met roughly 100 institutional investors during the offering process. Many were long-term allocators who will keep watching the company.

He added that if shares trade below 1x mNAV, issuing equity would harm Bitcoin yield. Metaplanet is considering preferred shares and even stock buybacks to keep value creation intact.

The post Metaplanet President Sets Aggressive Bitcoin Buy Timeline, Hints at Stock Buybacks appeared first on Blockonomi.

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are "extremely or very likely" and about 33% who are "somewhat likely" to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they'd use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it's structured to benefit ordinary people. Less than half of Americans have "complete" or "a lot of trust" in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%).
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:34
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
