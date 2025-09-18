Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Adoption Hard: Japan and Miami Subsidiaries Set to Boost Income

Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new Miami and Tokyo units, separating income operations from its BTC treasury holdings.

Metaplanet, a Japanese company which is best known for its pivot from hospitality and real estate into Bitcoin, is taking its strategy further.

The firm announced two new subsidiaries, one in Miami and one in Tokyo. Both are designed to separate their income operations from their treasury holdings and strengthen their domestic presence in Bitcoin media.

Details Of The New Ventures

According to a post on X, Metaplanet said it created Metaplanet Income Corp. in Miami with an initial $15 million in capital. The unit will handle Bitcoin income generation and derivatives trading.

The company hopes that by setting up this structure, it can keep its long-term Bitcoin holdings separate from operations designed to generate revenue.

Metaplanet also launched Bitcoin Japan Inc. in Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills district. This entity will manage Bitcoin-related media, events, and the recently acquired domain Bitcoin.jp.

It will also oversee Bitcoin Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference, helping the firm deepen its connection to the domestic crypto community.

Why the New Units Matter for Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet has grown from a traditional business into one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders. Its creation of separate subsidiaries helps it improve its income operations while strengthening its influence in Japan’s Bitcoin community.

Metaplanet Income Corp. will focus on financial products linked to Bitcoin, including derivatives.

These activities can generate revenue without affecting the company’s main Bitcoin treasury. Both are to be managed by CEO Simon Gerovich alongside Dylan LeClair and Darren Winia. The Miami arm provides an international base for operations and shows Metaplanet’s ambition to engage with U.S. markets.

Bitcoin Japan Inc. also expands the company’s role as a media player. This said, running Bitcoin.jp, Bitcoin Magazine Japan, and major conferences gives it a voice in discussions around Bitcoin adoption in the country.

This adds a community and an educational layer to its strategy, beyond simply holding Bitcoin.

Fundraising and Growing Bitcoin Holdings

The subsidiary launches come after another major move. Metaplanet recently announced plans to raise 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) through an international share offering.

The funds will expand its Bitcoin holdings and further cement its role as one of the top corporate treasuries in the world.

As of now, Metaplanet holds 20,136 BTC. That places it sixth on the global list of public Bitcoin holders according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET. Only giants like MicroStrategy, Mara Holdings and XXI hold more.

Metaplanet now holds 20,136 BTC according to reports | source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

MicroStrategy continues to be the leader with 638,985 BTC worth over $74 billion.

This aggressive strategy has therefore positioned Metaplanet firmly among the most influential Bitcoin-focused companies worldwide. Its combination of treasury growth with income generation and media operations means that it is setting itself up for long-term relevance.

Bitcoin Income Business Gains Traction

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin income initiative started late last year. The company has since worked on ways to monetise its Bitcoin holdings without selling them. These methods include derivatives trading and other structured financial products.

Launching Metaplanet Income Corp. formalises that plan. Miami offers closeness to both U.S. finance and the rising number of crypto-focused businesses.

Therefore, by creating a dedicated subsidiary, Metaplanet can focus on revenue generation while protecting its treasury reserves.

The company also noted that these new subsidiaries will have minimal effect on its results for the fiscal year ending December 31.

This means that it is more focused on setting up the right framework for long-term growth, rather than immediate gains.