Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Over $2 Billion With New Purchase

Metaplanet has added to its Bitcoin treasury once again, buying 1,009 BTC in a fresh transaction worth approximately $112 million. In doing so, the Japanese investment house now holds 20,000 BTC worth over $2 billion at current prices.

Aggressive Buying Over Recent Months

Reports indicate that Metaplanet has been accumulating Bitcoin at a quick rate. In August alone, the company acquired several high-profile deals: 463 BTC for $53.7 million, followed by 518 BTC for $61.4 million, and then another 775 BTC as part of one massive deal worth $93 million.

The latest 1,009 BTC purchase lifted its total holdings beyond the 18,888 BTC it previously disclosed.

The company has set its year-end target at 30,000 BTC, raising its goal after surpassing 10,000 Bitcoin earlier in the year.

To support this, Metaplanet has turned to international markets, securing $837 million in share offerings. Most of that capital has been earmarked for new Bitcoin buys scheduled for September and October.

Eric Trump’s Role In The Strategy

Metaplanet’s efforts are not only financial but also strategic on a global stage. Eric Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, was appointed as a strategic adviser to the board in March 2025.

Reports say he is expected to attend a shareholder meeting in Tokyo, where the firm will vote on new fundraising methods.

The agenda for the meeting includes potential approval for issuing up to 555 million preferred shares. If approved, the sale could bring in as much as 555 billion yen, or around $3.7 billion, to fuel more Bitcoin acquisitions.

The company had already announced plans last week to raise 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) through an overseas share offering.

Stock Performance And Market Position

Despite hitting a milestone, Metaplanet’s stock slipped by 4.5% on the same day as the announcement, according to Google Finance data.

Even so, the stock remains up 135% since the start of the year, suggesting that many investors still support the company’s direction.

With its current holdings, Metaplanet has now become the sixth-largest public Bitcoin treasury worldwide, passing Riot Platforms. Only a handful of corporations hold more, including Strategy and Marathon Digital.

The firm also reported a 31% Bitcoin yield from July to September 1. This measure reflects the percentage change in the ratio of Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted common shares, and it has been highlighted as a key performance indicator for the company.

