Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past $2.7B

Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin stash with a fresh purchase of 5,419 BTC worth $632.5 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 25,555 BTC, valued at more than $2.7 billion. The growing investment highlights Metaplanet’s strong confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential as a reserve asset. With each major buy, Metaplanet is solidifying its position among the biggest corporate Bitcoin holders in the market.
