Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Tokyo-based Metaplanet has raised $1.4 billion through an international share offering, including investments from sovereign wealth funds. The majority of these funds, about $1.25 billion, will be used to buy more Bitcoin, while the rest supports its Bitcoin income generation activities. This bold move strengthens Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders, aiming to grow its Bitcoin treasury aggressively over the coming months.
