Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Treasury in Upsized International Share Offering

Metaplanet Inc. (TSE Standard: 3350) has announced the successful pricing and upsizing of its international share offering, raising JPY 205 billion (~USD 1.4 billion) to fuel its ongoing Bitcoin-first treasury strategy.

The company confirmed that 385 million new shares will be issued at JPY 553 per share, generating a total issue price of JPY 212.9 billion. After deducting fees, the total amount paid in will reach JPY 205.3 billion, of which JPY 204.1 billion will be allocated directly to Bitcoin-related initiatives.

In a statement, CEO Simon Gerovich said: “Metaplanet has finalized its international offering, upsized from 180M underwritten to 385M shares. Total raise: JPY 205B (~USD 1.4B). More Bitcoin purchases incoming.”

Expanding the Bitcoin Treasury

According to the release, JPY 183.7 billion of the proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin between September and October 2025, significantly increasing Metaplanet’s holdings. As of September 1, 2025, the company already holds 20,000 Bitcoin, valued at approximately JPY 322 billion.

Metaplanet first announced its treasury transformation in May 2024, committing to adopt Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The move was designed to hedge against Japan’s prolonged negative real interest rates, high national debt, and ongoing yen depreciation.

Income Generation from Bitcoin

The remaining JPY 20.4 billion from the offering will be allocated to the company’s Bitcoin Income Generation Business, which generates yield through Bitcoin options trading. In Q2 FY2025, this segment produced JPY 1.9 billion in revenue, highlighting its role as a complementary revenue driver to Bitcoin accumulation.

Metaplanet stated that these allocations will help the company achieve sustained profitability while strengthening its Bitcoin-focused treasury model.

Strengthening Market Position

The offering also marks a substantial increase in Metaplanet’s capital base, with capital stock and capital surplus each rising by JPY 102.6 billion. Following the issuance, the company’s total outstanding shares will increase from 755.9 million to 1.14 billion shares.

By executing one of the largest Bitcoin-focused capital raises in Asia, Metaplanet positions itself as a leading corporate pioneer in Bitcoin adoption. The firm aims to set an example for other listed companies across Japan and Asia seeking to manage inflation risks and currency devaluation through digital assets.

For those interested in hearing more about Metaplanet, check out the video below where Gerovich explains how the company became the number one traded stock in Japan:

