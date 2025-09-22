Japan’s Metaplanet has further bolstered its cryptocurrency reserves with a substantial Bitcoin acquisition, adding 5,419 BTC to its portfolio. This move elevates the company’s standing, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin worldwide, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET. The company announced on Monday that it purchased the 5,419 BTC at an average cost of [...]Japan’s Metaplanet has further bolstered its cryptocurrency reserves with a substantial Bitcoin acquisition, adding 5,419 BTC to its portfolio. This move elevates the company’s standing, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin worldwide, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET. The company announced on Monday that it purchased the 5,419 BTC at an average cost of [...]

Metaplanet Ranks Among Top 5 Bitcoin Treasuries with $633M Purchase

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/22 18:50
Bitcoin
BTC$113,250.62-2.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176-8.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008568-1.44%
Metaplanet Ranks Among Top 5 Bitcoin Treasuries With $633m Purchase

Japan’s Metaplanet has further bolstered its cryptocurrency reserves with a substantial Bitcoin acquisition, adding 5,419 BTC to its portfolio. This move elevates the company’s standing, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin worldwide, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

The company announced on Monday that it purchased the 5,419 BTC at an average cost of approximately 17.28 million yen (around $117,000) per Bitcoin, totaling roughly $633 million. As a result, Metaplanet now holds a total of 25,555 BTC, valued at nearly $3 billion at current market prices. Despite the increase in Bitcoin holdings, the company’s stock price has not kept pace with its expanding crypto treasury.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings in 2025 chart. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

The latest purchase was made at just under $117,000 per Bitcoin, which is currently slightly above the current market price of about $112,500. This entry place the company’s Bitcoin yield — the change in BTC per fully diluted share — at 10.3% from July 1 to September 22, reflecting gains relative to its overall investment.

While Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings have surged in value over the past month, increasing from approximately $2.1 billion to nearly $3 billion, its stock performance has lagged behind, falling more than 30% over that period. Shares traded at $4.09 on Monday, rising 3.8% after recent declines. Despite the downward trend, the stock has still gained nearly 78% this year, though it remains well below its peak of $15.35 observed in mid-May.

Metaplanet’s Growth Strategy and Challenges

Despite mounting pressures on its stock price, Metaplanet continues to pursue aggressive expansion plans. Earlier this month, the company established Metaplanet Income Corp., a US-based subsidiary in Miami with an initial capital of $15 million, aimed at expanding its Bitcoin income streams. Simultaneously, it launched Bitcoin Japan Inc., reinforcing its focus on domestic blockchain-based assets and services.

Furthermore, Metaplanet announced a planned issuance of 385 million new shares at a discount, aiming to raise an estimated $1.44 billion to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions and growth initiatives. This financing strategy indicates the company’s belief in continued expansion within the cryptocurrency and DeFi sectors, despite the recent downturn in its stock market valuation.

This article was originally published as Metaplanet Ranks Among Top 5 Bitcoin Treasuries with $633M Purchase on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business.
Startup
STARTUP$0.006409-13.23%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/22 19:54
Share
Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Sunny Mining's mobile app simplifies the originally complex cloud mining process into a one-click operation. Whether you hold Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), or other major digital assets, you can easily participate in the production of crypto assets.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,214.61-2.10%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003133-6.72%
XRP
XRP$2.8569-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 19:45
Share
Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

On Thursday, a senior Bank of Italy official urged uniform standards to protect users as stablecoins position to go mainstream toward global traditional finance markets. Australia has also granted regulatory relief to stablecoin intermediaries, exempting them from holding separate financial services licenses when distributing these assets. Uniform Standards In Stablecoin Regulation During a speech at […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.04023-0.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08917-3.16%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November

South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV