Metaplanet Strategically Acquires Bitcoin.jp Domain Name and Establishes Two New Subsidiaries

PANews reported on September 17th that Metaplanet announced the strategic acquisition of the Bitcoin-related domain "Bitcoin.jp" and the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd. The company will be responsible for operating Bitcoin-related media, events, and services, including Bitcoin.jp, Bitcoin Magazine Japan, and the future Bitcoin Japan Conference. Additionally, Metaplanet established a new US subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., focused on Bitcoin income and related derivatives trading.

Metaplanet stated that the domain name acquisition and subsidiary establishment will improve operational transparency and profitability, provide important support for its Bitcoin ecosystem layout, and further enhance its competitiveness in the global Bitcoin market.