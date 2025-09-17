Metaplanet to Invest $1.25 Billion in Bitcoin by October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 21:34
Bitcoin
Key Points:
  • Metaplanet invests $1.25 billion in Bitcoin by October 2025.
  • $139 million dedicated to Bitcoin yield generation.
  • Impact grows as Metaplanet expands BTC holdings.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed technology firm, announced plans on September 17 to invest $1.25 billion in Bitcoin and allocate $139 million for its Bitcoin yield-generating business by October.

The move positions Metaplanet as a significant corporate player in the cryptocurrency market, potentially triggering Bitcoin pricing volatility and influencing public corporate adoption strategies globally.

Market Dynamics and Regulatory Impact of Metaplanet’s Investment

Bold market reactions arose, as $1.25 billion slated for Bitcoin acquisitions might introduce market volatility and price surges. Investors showed optimism, with a $30 million investment by Nakamoto Holdings.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin trades at $116,606.09 with a market cap of $2.32 trillion, commanding 57.53% of market dominance. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume reached $48.26 billion, marking a 0.96% price increase. The circulating supply stands at 19,922,109 BTC.

Market Dynamics and Regulatory Impact of Metaplanet's Investment

Did you know? Metaplanet’s Bitcoin investment aligns with MicroStrategy’s historical strategy to adopt Bitcoin, witnessing similar market ripple effects.

Coincu research experts suggest that Metaplanet’s infusion of significant liquidity could drive market dynamics, potentially influencing regulatory frameworks and technological adoption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:04 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin trades at $116,606.09 with a market cap of $2.32 trillion, commanding 57.53% of market dominance. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume reached $48.26 billion, marking a 0.96% price increase. The circulating supply stands at 19,922,109 BTC.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
