Metaplanet to Raise $1.2B, $835M for Bitcoin Buys

Japanese investment company Metaplanet approved a plan to raise 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) through an overseas share issuance, with almost $835 million set aside for Bitcoin purchases.

According to a Wednesday filing, the company plans to issue up to 555 million new shares, which could increase its total outstanding stock from 722 million to about 1.27 billion shares. The issue price will be determined Sept. 9-11, with payments scheduled to settle shortly after.

Metaplanet said the bulk of the funds will go toward acquiring additional Bitcoin (BTC), adding to its existing treasury reserves of 18,991 BTC (valued at around $2.1 billion). The company said the strategy is designed to protect against Japan’s weak yen, mitigate inflation risks and enhance corporate value.

A further $45 million will be directed into the firm’s “Bitcoin Income Business,” which generates revenue by selling covered call options on its BTC holdings. The company said the program is already producing profit and will be expanded with the new funds.

Part of long-term BTC strategy

The move is the latest step in Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin-focused strategy, which includes the “21 Million Plan” announced in April and the “555 Million Plan” revealed in June. The company has set a target of holding more than 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing over 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

The offering will be conducted through overseas placements to institutional investors. The filing said that the issuance was not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and will not be publicly offered in the United States.

“We announced an international offering of new shares earlier today,” Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X. “Due to legal restrictions, we cannot comment on the offering beyond what is in the release while the offering in ongoing,” he added.

Metaplanet joins FTSE Japan

Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in FTSE Russell’s September 2025 Semi-Annual Review, earning inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index. The move follows the company’s strong Q2 performance.

As a result, Metaplanet will also be automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index, which features the largest publicly traded companies by market capitalization across different regions. This will place it alongside major global players.

