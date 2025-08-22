Metaplanet to Vote on Capital Plans as Eric Trump Heads to Tokyo

TLDR

Eric Trump will visit Tokyo in September to attend Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting.

The shareholder meeting will vote on new capital raising methods to support Bitcoin acquisitions.

Eric Trump will also speak at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28 and 29.

Metaplanet has accumulated 18,888 Bitcoin valued at more than 2 billion dollars.

The company’s shares have gained about 140% in Tokyo this year despite recent declines.

Eric Trump will travel to Tokyo in September to attend Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting on September 1. The meeting will focus on new financing measures, and the company will vote on capital raising methods. Before the trip, he will deliver a keynote address at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28-29.

Metaplanet Prepares for Shareholder Meeting

Metaplanet will present proposals to shareholders regarding new financing strategies for expanding its Bitcoin treasury operations. The board will seek approval for issuing preferred stock to raise substantial funds for acquisitions. According to company filings, the vote could unlock billions in capital for future Bitcoin purchases.

The Tokyo-listed company has accumulated 18,888 Bitcoin since adopting its strategy in 2023. With Bitcoin trading at $111,700, the holding is worth over $2 billion. “The accumulation plan remains central to Metaplanet’s long-term growth,” a company spokesperson said.

Shares of Metaplanet declined slightly on Friday but still recorded a 140% gain this year. Market analysts attribute the surge to strong investor interest in Bitcoin exposure. Despite short-term volatility, the stock has retained significant momentum since the strategy’s announcement.

Eric Trump’s Expanding Role

Eric Trump joined Metaplanet’s Strategic Board of Advisors in March 2025. The appointment enhanced the company’s focus on Bitcoin treasury management. The advisory role aligns with the firm’s target of holding 10,000 BTC by year-end.

Trump’s visit in September underscores his direct involvement in shaping corporate decisions. His participation highlights a growing link between the Trump family and cryptocurrency ventures. “Eric Trump brings strategic insights that support our treasury goals,” the company noted earlier this year.

The upcoming Tokyo meeting will coincide with his engagements in Hong Kong. The sequence of appearances illustrates his commitment to advancing Metaplanet’s global positioning. Observers expect his presence to strengthen investor confidence in the company’s capital strategy.

American Bitcoin’s Expansion Plans

American Bitcoin, supported by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is exploring expansion in Asia. Reports suggest the company is evaluating acquisitions in Japan and Hong Kong. However, no confirmed agreements have been announced.

The firm intends to strengthen its presence through a planned reverse merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. This move will take American Bitcoin public, expanding its access to new investors. Industry observers consider this a strategic step to grow its global operations.

While acquisitions remain unconfirmed, the Trump family’s crypto involvement is expanding. Eric Trump’s leadership role places him at the center of these strategic initiatives. His visit to Japan reflects the alignment of both Metaplanet and American Bitcoin’s ambitions.

