Metaplanet Tops 20,000 BTC, Joins Global Top 6 Treasuries

Japanese listed firm Metaplanet boosts its Bitcoin reserves beyond 20,000 BTC, overtaking US miner Riot Platforms and becoming the first non-US company to enter the global top six corporate holders.

Metaplanet announced Monday that it had purchased an additional 1,009 BTC for approximately $112 million, at an average price of $111,000 per Bitcoin.

This latest acquisition pushes the firm’s total holdings beyond 20,000 BTC, with a cumulative acquisition cost of $2.06 billion (¥302.3 billion). Just a week earlier, on August 25, the company had added 103 BTC, highlighting its accelerated accumulation strategy.

Data from BitcoinTreasuries.net show that Metaplanet now holds more Bitcoin than Riot Platforms, a US-based mining company. For the third quarter of 2025, Metaplanet posted a BTC Yield of 30.7%, reflecting the growth of Bitcoin reserves compared with its fully diluted share count. The surge highlights how Metaplanet ties shareholder value directly to Bitcoin accumulation.

Bitcoin treasury company Top 10 Source: Bitcointresuaries.net

Metaplanet combines capital market activity with its Bitcoin strategy. In August, it issued its 20th round of stock options to EVO FUND, creating 60 million new shares. The proceeds financed the latest Bitcoin purchases and an early repayment of the 19th series corporate bonds.

Despite the aggressive buying, the market showed little reaction. On the announcement day, Metaplanet’s shares closed at 831 yen, -5.46% from the previous day

Metaplanet’s holdings confirm its place among the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin owners. The company says it will continue accumulating Bitcoin in line with its capital strategy and market conditions. Investors and the crypto industry are watching closely as this Japanese-listed firm pursues Asia’s boldest Bitcoin treasury policies.