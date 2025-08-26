Metaplanet Wins Seat At FTSE’s Japan Index As Bitcoin Accumulation Spree Continues ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 01:23
Metaplanet has been added to the FTSE Japan Index in the index provider’s September 2025 Semi-Annual review, with the Bitcoin treasury firm upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock.

Metaplanet’s inclusion marks another “important milestone” as it attempts to stay “as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company”, CEO Simon Gerovich wrote in a Sunday post on the X social media platform.

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it is automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index of the biggest publicly-listed firms by market cap in each geographic region.

Shortly after Gerovich announced the inclusion, the company disclosed it continues to double down on Bitcoin as a reserve asset, with its latest purchase of an additional 103 BTC.

The purchase, made at an average price of $113,491 per Bitcoin, lifts the company’s total holdings to 18,991 BTC. This stash keeps Metaplanet as the world’s seventh-largest Bitcoin treasury company.

Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich also said on X that the firm has spent $1.95 billion acquiring its overall bitcoin holdings at an average price of $102,712 per Bitcoin.

Founded as a hospitality company, Metaplanet shifted its business focus to Bitcoin in 2024, mimicking the playbook of Michael Saylor’s BTC holding firm Strategy. Metaplanet has positioned itself as Asia’s closest proxy to a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. The Tokyo-listed investment company’s executives have set a bold target to accumulate 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing 1% of the asset’s total supply. 

Metaplanet also provided an update on its Bitcoin-related performance metrics. Between July 1, 2025, and August 25, 2025, the BTC Yield stood at 29.1%, reflecting the growth in Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares outstanding.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump, who was appointed as a strategic adviser to Metaplanet in March, will reportedly join the company’s Sept. 1 shareholder meeting in Tokyo, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/metaplanet-wins-seat-at-ftses-japan-index-as-bitcoin-accumulation-spree-continues/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
