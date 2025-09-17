Metaplanet’s $1.4B boost sparks US and Japan expansion

Metaplanet, the Tokyo-listed corporate Bitcoin treasury firm, is accelerating its expansion strategy after completing a $1.4 billion international capital raise.

The company announced on Sept. 17 that it had established a US subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., to build new revenue streams beyond its core treasury holdings.

According to the firm, the new unit will provide a platform for derivatives and related income-generating activities, with proceeds directed toward supporting upcoming initiatives. It also emphasized that the move is designed to improve governance and risk oversight while ensuring that Bitcoin operations deliver consistent cash flow.

Metaplanet’s chief executive, Simon Gerovich, highlighted the importance of this pivot, noting that the income unit has become a key driver of financial stability.

He said:

Bitcoin Japan

Alongside its US expansion, Metaplanet has launched a new subsidiary in Tokyo under the name Bitcoin Japan Inc. and secured the domain Bitcoin.jp.

The domain, acquired from a private investor who held it for over a decade, will be the foundation for multiple initiatives, including Bitcoin Magazine Japan, the Bitcoin Japan Conference, and future product launches.

The company said income streams from Bitcoin.jp will provide stable revenue to reinforce its treasury operations and fund new ventures. Although the domain will be booked as an intangible fixed asset, it will be amortized in line with accounting standards.

Gerovich described the acquisition as a milestone for the company’s positioning within Japan’s crypto landscape. He noted:

Bitcoin acquisition dreams

The establishment of these new subsidiaries follows the completion of the firm’s record-breaking $1.4 billion capital raise from foreign investors.

Gerovich said the firm’s fundraising attracted interest from “a world-class base of leading global institutional investors, including some of the largest mutual fund complexes, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds.”

According to him:

Metaplanet plans to direct a portion of the funds toward additional Bitcoin purchases. With 20,136 BTC already on its balance sheet, the company is the sixth-largest corporate holder of the asset.

However, its long-term ambition is to become the second-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, behind Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). To achieve this aim, the Japan-based company must acquire at least 33,000 more BTC, enough to surpass Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital, which currently holds 52,477 BTC.

