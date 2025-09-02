Metaplanet’s 20K BTC holdings vs. sliding stocks: Where is sentiment headed?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 14:09
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00207949-1.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,557.02+0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09692-5.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01717-6.41%

Key Takeaways

Japan’s Metaplanet boosted its Bitcoin holdings to 20,000 BTC with a $112 million purchase, cementing its spot as the nation’s top corporate holder, though its stock continues to plummet.

Japan’s Metaplanet continues its aggressive Bitcoin [BTC] accumulation, purchasing an additional 1,009 BTC for approximately ¥16.48 billion ($112 million).

With this latest buy, the firm’s treasury swelled to a staggering 20,000 BTC, solidifying its position as the country’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and sending ripples through its stock price.

Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings surge

According to its recent filing, Metaplanet purchased the latest 1,009 BTC at an average price of roughly $111,068 per coin, further expanding its treasury to 20,000 BTC.

If looked closely, Metaplanet is following a “buy the dip” strategy similar to Michael Saylor’s, widely recognized as MicroStrategy’s approach to accumulating Bitcoin.

This pushed the firm to the sixth spot globally among public companies holding Bitcoin, likely surpassing Riot Platforms, according to data from Bitcointreasuries.net.

The company also disclosed performance metrics that reflect its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Its BTC Yield, which measures the percentage change in the ratio of total holdings to fully diluted shares outstanding, came in at 30.7% for the July–September period.

This was lower than the preceding quarter, when the yield spiked to 129.4%, but still underscored the firm’s rapid accumulation pace.

Other plans to boost Bitcoin

Metaplanet also informed shareholders about the recent exercise of its 20th series of stock acquisition rights.

Issued on the 23rd of June, the latest tranche was exercised between the 27th to the 29th of August, resulting in the issuance of more than 739 million shares, including nearly 26,000 treasury shares.

By the end of August, the company’s total issued shares had reached 751.2 million, with 11.5 million new shares exercised during the reporting window.

According to CompaniesMarketCap data on firms that hold, mine, or accept Bitcoin, Metaplanet now ranks 12th by market capitalization.

However, despite its growing Bitcoin stash, the firm’s stock performance has been under pressure.

Stock dropped 5.46% to ¥831 on 1st September, extending a nearly 7% decline from the previous week.

Will investor confidence remain?

Analysts suggest that the weakness reflects broader equity market trends rather than investor doubts about the company’s Bitcoin strategy.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s modest recovery has done little to cushion Metaplanet’s sliding stock performance.

While the company has secured its position among the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally, its aggressive acquisition strategy now faces the test of market sentiment.

As the firm doubles down on its Bitcoin-first approach, its ability to maintain investor confidence amid mounting share price pressure will likely determine the sustainability of its bold treasury strategy.

Next: AAVE lending TVL hits $40B, fees skyrocket – Here’s why it matters

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/metaplanets-20k-btc-holdings-vs-sliding-stocks-where-is-sentiment-headed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
Share
TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin

TikTok has publicly pushed back against claims that its Chinese owners are buying “Trump Coins,” the official meme coin linked to President Donald Trump. Key Takeaways: TikTok has denied accusations that its owners are buying Trump’s official meme coin. Representative Brad Sherman claimed a $300M Trump Coin purchase tied to TikTok, citing GD Culture Group. Critics questioned both Sherman’s crypto claims and the logic behind the alleged meme coin investment.. The social media platform’s official policy account addressed the controversy on Thursday through a post on X , calling the accusations “patently false and irresponsible.” The remarks came in response to statements by California Democrat Brad Sherman, who alleged that TikTok’s parent company had plans to purchase $300 million worth of the Trump (TRUMP) meme coin. “Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying ‘Trump Coins’ doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month,” the platform responded, highlighting inconsistencies in Sherman’s comments. Trump Grants TikTok Third Extension Amid Rising Political Tensions The allegations emerged shortly after Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day extension to find a U.S. buyer, marking the third such delay in the ongoing standoff over national security concerns tied to the app’s Chinese ownership. Sherman, a vocal critic of both TikTok and cryptocurrencies, cited reports involving GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed firm that produces AI-driven content on TikTok. The company reportedly announced plans in May to invest $300 million into both TRUMP and Bitcoin. Despite its presence on the platform, GD Culture has no formal ties to TikTok or its parent company ByteDance. Sherman characterized the meme coin investment as a “$300 million bribe” to Trump, asserting that the coin was created “at no cost.” Critics swiftly challenged both the legal foundation of his TikTok-related claims and the economic logic behind the meme coin remarks. Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying "Trump Coins" is patently false and irresponsible and doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month. https://t.co/8uxxPrKlzP — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) June 19, 2025 The backlash online was swift. Some users questioned Sherman’s credibility and accused him of pushing political narratives. Others cast doubt on the feasibility of creating a cryptocurrency without incurring development or liquidity costs. Sherman has long campaigned against the crypto sector, having previously called for a total ban on digital assets. In contrast, Trump and his allies have recently embraced crypto, advocating for stablecoins as tools to reinforce the U.S. dollar’s global position. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.62%
U
U$0.015-11.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.368-7.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 19:35
Share
Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 15:39
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Building an AI Agent with Rust: From Basic Chat to Blockchain Integration