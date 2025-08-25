Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Push: $11.8 Million Purchase Brings Holdings to 19,000 BTC

Metaplanet acquires 103 Bitcoin for $11.8 million, raising its holdings to 18,991 BTC worth over $2.14B.

Capital market proceeds fund Bitcoin buys while redeeming 3B yen of bonds to optimize liabilities.

The Bitcoin strategy boosts stock by 8.26%, with returns of 95.6% in Q1 and 129.4% in Q2 of 2025.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-based listed firm, has purchased 103 Bitcoins at a cost of 1.736 billion yen, or approximately $11.8 million. This adds to the total Bitcoin holdings of the company, to 18,991 coins, worth more than 2.14 billion dollars at the current exchange rate. The price per coin was 15.05 million yen.

This purchase follows the company’s acquisition of 775 Bitcoins just one week ago. Metaplanet introduced the Bitcoin Treasury Operations plan last year to establish Bitcoin as a central reserve asset. The company obtains proceeds from capital markets, such as share issues and bond programs, to finance these acquisitions.

Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with Strategic Bond Moves

The proceeds have also been utilized by Metaplanet to increase its BTC holdings and redeem 3 billion yen (approximately 20.4 million dollars) of the 19th Series Ordinary Bonds. This will enable the firm to manage its liabilities in the best way possible as it increasingly builds upon its Bitcoin holdings.

Metaplanet has been described as similar to MicroStrategy, a US-based software company. Similar to MicroStrategy, Metaplanet invests corporate financing in Bitcoin purchases. As per Bitcoin Treasuries data, Metaplanet is currently ranked seventh among the publicly traded entities with the largest Bitcoin holdings as a result of this recent acquisition.

Bitcoin Gains Drive Stock Growth with 8.26% Increase

Metaplanet has also reported high returns on its investment in Bitcoin. In Q1 of 2025, its yield was 95.6%. The company recorded a 29.1% return between July and August 2025. The firm’s yield was 129.4% in the second quarter. These findings demonstrate that Metaplanet was able to optimally time buying Bitcoin despite the risk of market fluctuations.

The price of the company stock rose by over 8.26% following the announcement, and it stood at 904 yen. This growth comes as a result of investor optimism regarding the Bitcoin strategy at the company. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin has remained constant just below the mark of $112,000, up and down slightly over the weekend.

The management of the company has emphasized the potential of Bitcoin as a superior long-term value store. The company maintains that Bitcoin is more reliable than fiat currency in terms of its value. The company is capitalized to maximize Bitcoin per share through disciplined financing and is poised to grow and achieve continuing profitability in the future.

