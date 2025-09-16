Metaplex: August agreement revenue reached $2.5 million, a six-month high

By: PANews
2025/09/16 09:45
PANews reported on September 16th that Metaplex released its August summary on the X platform, reporting that protocol revenue reached $2.5 million in August, a six-month high. This figure came from $2 million in token metadata revenue (80%), $422,000 in Genesis revenue (17%), and $71,000 in core business revenue (3%). Genesis revenue increased 340% month-over-month, primarily driven by the CARDS and PORTALS projects. In August, the company spent $1.1 million to repurchase 6.7 million MPLX tokens (0.7% of the total supply). The company also launched the Genesis Partner Network with ecosystem partners.

