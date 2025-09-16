Metaplex: August agreement revenue reached $2.5 million, a six-month high

PANews reported on September 16th that Metaplex released its August summary on the X platform, reporting that protocol revenue reached $2.5 million in August, a six-month high. This figure came from $2 million in token metadata revenue (80%), $422,000 in Genesis revenue (17%), and $71,000 in core business revenue (3%). Genesis revenue increased 340% month-over-month, primarily driven by the CARDS and PORTALS projects. In August, the company spent $1.1 million to repurchase 6.7 million MPLX tokens (0.7% of the total supply). The company also launched the Genesis Partner Network with ecosystem partners.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.