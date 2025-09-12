Metaverse ‘still has a heartbeat’ as NFT sales jump 27% in August

DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas said the metaverse may not be dead, after recording its second consecutive month of heightened activity.

Metaverse-related non-fungible token sales rose 27% in August from the month prior, suggesting people could be “slowly sneaking back into virtual worlds,” according to an analyst from DappRadar.

There was $6.5 million in metaverse trading volume across August, down slightly from July but coming from 13,927 sales, representing a 27% increase from last month, according to the report published on Thursday.

“It’s the 2nd month of steady activity, hinting that users may be slowly returning to virtual worlds like Sandbox, Mocaverse, Otherside and Decentraland,” it wrote on X.

