MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 22:35
NFT
NFT$0.0000004647+0.02%

London, United Kingdom, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire

MetaWin today announced the launch of the MetaWinners Millionaire, an NFT exclusive prize event with a guaranteed $1.3 million prize pool. The event will take place on September 30, 2025, and will see one NFT holder awarded $1 million, with an additional $300,000 distributed among other winners.

Enter now for a chance to win $1.3 Million in in the MetaWinners Millionaire

In an industry first, no entries will be available for purchase. The only path to participation is through ownership of a MetaWinners NFT, making this competition fully exclusive to the community. Any single holder of a MetaWinners NFT could be selected as the $1 million winner. With only 10,000 NFTs in circulation, the odds of securing the top prize are 1 in 10,000.

Since its launch in December, MetaWinners has emerged as one of the most innovative NFT projects globally. Combining Hollywood level artwork with real world utility, the project has already delivered millions of dollars in prizes to holders, while its NFT floor price has increased tenfold.

The MetaWinners Millionaire sets a new benchmark in NFT utility, offering the most significant single cash prize ever guaranteed to an NFT holder. It further establishes MetaWinners as a category defining project in the digital asset space.

Event Date: September 30, 2025

Total Prize Pool: $1.3 million

Top Prize: $1 million to a single winner

Eligibility: MetaWinners NFT holders only

For more information, users can visit MetaWin.com

About Metawin

MetaWin is the premier platform for on-chain prize competitions and instant win games, offering a diverse range of entertaining challenges for users to enjoy. By harnessing cutting-edge blockchain technology, MetaWin provides a transparent, fair, and secure gaming environment, making it the go-to destination for blockchain enthusiasts and gamers alike.

About Metawinners

The MetaWinners NFT collection is a super premium collection of 10,000 individual art pieces, designed by Terraform Labs, the top concept art studio behind projects such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Avatar 2, Thor and Destiny 2.

MetaWinners NFT’s aren’t just futuristic in design; they will form part of holders’ Metawin identity and act as a personal badge of honor throughout the entire Web3 ecosystem.

Contact

Mr.
Press
Metawin
[email protected]

The post MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0813-30.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 21:09
Share
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,412.27-0.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/20 19:38
Share
Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

MetaMask, the wallet developed by Consensys and used by more than 100 million users worldwide, has just natively integrated the Tron blockchain. This long-awaited development confirms the crypto giant's expansion strategy beyond Ethereum. It follows the recent additions of Sei and Solana. L’article Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SEI
SEI$0.3016-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration

BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever