MetaWin Announces NFT Exclusive Prize Event with a $1.3 Million Prize Pool

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 21:45
MetaWin Announces NFT Exclusive Prize Event with a $1.3 Million Prize Pool

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

The MetaWinners Millionaire, an NFT-only prize event with a $1.3 million guaranteed prize pool, was launched today, according to MetaWin. One NFT holder will get $1 million at the event, which is scheduled for September 30, 2025, and another $300,000 will be divided among the other winners.

There won’t be any entries for sale in an industry first. Owning a MetaWinners NFT is the only way to enter, hence this competition is only open to members of the community. One MetaWinners NFT holder may be chosen as the $1 million winner. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 10,000 because there are only 10,000 NFTs in circulation.

MetaWinners has been one of the world’s most inventive NFT initiatives since its December launch. The project, which combines Hollywood-caliber artwork with practical applications, has already given out millions of dollars in awards to winners, and its NFT floor price has risen tenfold.

The MetaWinners Millionaire offers the most significant single cash prize ever guaranteed to an NFT holder, setting a new standard in NFT utility. In the realm of digital assets, MetaWinners further solidifies Its Position as a project that defines a category.

Event Date: September 30, 2025

Total Prize Pool: $1.3 million

Top Prize: $1 million to a single winner

Eligibility: MetaWinners NFT holders only

For more information, users can visit MetaWin.com


Source: https://zycrypto.com/metawin-announces-nft-exclusive-prize-event-with-a-1-3-million-prize-pool/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
