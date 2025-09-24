Meteora proposes to distribute 3% of TGE reserves to Jupiter stakers in the form of liquidity position NFTs

PANews reported on September 24th that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has announced a new proposal following backlash over its JUP staker distribution plan. 3% of the MET TGE reserve will be distributed to Jupiter stakers in the form of liquidity position NFTs on a time-weighted basis, providing stakers with MET/USDC liquidity exposure upon the token's launch.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.