MEV Driving Institutions Away From DeFi and Hurting Retail Users

By: Coincentral
2025/11/02 03:27
DeFi
TLDR

  • MEV prevents institutions from participating in DeFi due to market manipulation risks.
  • Privacy solutions like TEEs could reduce MEV’s impact and protect users.
  • Lack of institutional involvement leads to higher volatility and costs for retail users.
  • Institutions are crucial for liquidity, stability, and efficient price discovery in DeFi.

Maximal extractable value (MEV) is a growing concern within the DeFi space. MEV refers to the profits miners or validators make by reordering transactions to extract value. According to Aditya Palepu, CEO of DEX Labs, this process is driving financial institutions away from decentralized finance (DeFi). Palepu argues that this is having a detrimental effect on retail users, as it prevents institutions from creating a stable and efficient market.

MEV and Its Impact on Institutional Participation in DeFi

MEV remains a core issue for decentralized finance platforms. In DeFi, transactions are processed in blocks by miners or validators, who can reorder transactions for profit. This practice leads to significant issues like front-running, where miners place their own transactions before or after a user’s order to manipulate prices. Palepu points out that this lack of transaction privacy prevents institutional investors from engaging with DeFi platforms. Without privacy protection, institutions fear being exposed to market manipulation and price slippage.

According to Palepu, financial institutions need to ensure their transaction intentions are not visible before execution. He suggests that trusted execution environments (TEEs) are an essential solution. TEEs provide a secure environment where transactions can be processed privately and encrypted before being executed. This would prevent front-running, as the transaction data would only be revealed once it has been executed.

Palepu also highlights the importance of institutions in the broader DeFi ecosystem. Without institutional involvement, DeFi platforms may struggle to function smoothly. Institutions contribute essential liquidity and stability, which reduces volatility and keeps prices aligned across exchanges. Their absence from the space means retail users are left with less protection from market manipulation and increased transaction costs.

Solutions to Mitigate MEV and Restore Market Trust

To address the issues caused by MEV, industry experts believe privacy solutions are necessary. Palepu emphasizes that using TEEs to process orders privately could be a breakthrough in reducing MEV-related problems. These environments handle transaction data securely, ensuring that trading intentions are kept confidential. By processing orders in this manner, the risk of front-running and other exploitative tactics would be minimized, making the DeFi ecosystem more secure for both retail and institutional users.

Other proposed solutions include innovations such as batched threshold encryption, which could provide a way to protect transactions from being visible before execution. However, despite these efforts, the broader industry faces challenges in implementing these privacy-focused technologies across the ecosystem. Until these issues are resolved, institutions will likely remain hesitant to engage with DeFi platforms.

Consequences for Retail Users and Market Dynamics

Palepu warns that when institutions shy away from DeFi, retail users bear the consequences. Institutions provide crucial infrastructure for markets, creating smoother trading experiences for everyone involved. When institutional players are excluded from DeFi, liquidity can dry up, leading to higher volatility and market manipulation. This not only harms the institutions but also impacts the broader market, especially retail users who rely on stability and fair trading practices.

Palepu emphasizes that exchanges, like any marketplace, require diversity and vibrancy to function properly. Without institutional participation, DeFi platforms may face problems with liquidity, price discovery, and overall market health. As the DeFi space continues to grow, finding solutions to mitigate MEV is crucial in ensuring a more sustainable environment for both institutions and individual traders.

The Need for a Secure and Fair DeFi Ecosystem

The debate surrounding MEV in DeFi is ongoing, with industry leaders working to develop solutions that can prevent market manipulation. While technologies such as trusted execution environments and encryption methods show promise, the industry still faces significant challenges.

As the DeFi market continues to evolve, addressing the issues posed by MEV will be critical for encouraging institutional participation and creating a more secure environment for all users.

