Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts

By: CryptoPotato
2025/11/04 18:52
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, USA, November 4th, 2025]

Mevolaxy, a US-based mevstake platform, has released an intuitive mobile app to provide an easy solution for users who prefer managing their assets on the go. Additionally, the company announced that the latest investor payouts have set another record after the one set in June. These two developments highlight Mevolaxy’s commitment to providing maximum user convenience as part of its community-centric approach.

Mevolaxy specializes in developing MEV bots and subsequently using them within the Mevstake system. Mevstake is the platform’s proprietary technology that locks in the user’s staking terms for the whole duration of their deposit. It can help users to better navigate market volatility and network changes.

The Mevstake system allows users to contribute funds to a network-wide bot liquidity pool and receive a share of the potential profits. This makes tools previously available only to major traders accessible to a broad audience.

The recent launch of the Mevolaxy mobile app means users can now access mevstake easily, even when away from their computers. The application is now available on the App Store. Early users already praised its speed, intuitive interface, and modern design. The app allows tracking accruals and statistics in real time, making interaction with the platform even more convenient.

Mevolaxy also announced the latest investor payouts, totaling approximately $3.6 million. This figure represents a new record for the company, surpassing the $3 million in payouts set in June 2025. Company representatives noted that the growing payouts are a testament to the sustainability of their model and the trust of their users.

About Mevolaxy

Mevolaxy is a fintech company that seeks to expose users to blockchain-based earnings through advanced MEV strategies. The platform’s flagship product, the mevstake technology, aims to break down barriers and make MEV accessible to all users, regardless of their experience with cryptocurrencies.

The Mevolaxy team consists of blockchain infrastructure developers, financial analysts, cybersecurity engineers, DeFi specialists, marketers, and product managers. The company’s engineers have many years of experience working with high-load systems and advanced blockchain technologies from Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, zkSync, and other networks.

Users can use the Mevolaxy app to access advanced staking tools securely and without complicated settings or hidden fees. More about Mevolaxy here.

The post Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts appeared first on CryptoPotato.

